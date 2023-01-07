Read full article on original website
earth.com
Patients with chronic pain are turning to cannabis for relief
Nearly one-third of Americans dealing with chronic pain are turning to cannabis for relief, according to a study from Michigan Medicine. “Most states have enacted laws allowing individuals to treat chronic pain with cannabis,” wrote the study authors. “Evidence is mixed about whether medical cannabis serves as a substitute for prescription opioids or other pain treatments.”
wdfxfox34.com
What is the Average Age for Cataracts?
Originally Posted On: https://mycorneacare.com/eye-health-and-wellness/average-age-for-cataracts/. If you’re at the average age for cataracts and notice blurred vision and dull colors, it may be time to talk with your eye doctor. A cataract clouds your eye’s natural lens and may cause vision impairment that affects your daily activities. However, with regular...
Caring for Older Adults With Heart Issues
KevinMD.com
The million dollar mistake: Why medical schools don’t teach business and how it’s costing physicians
The fact that every physician in private medical practice, without a business education, leaves approximately a million dollars on the table and is unaware of it is well known to business experts who work with medical doctors experiencing financial difficulties. Business experts such as Dan S. Kennedy, Peter Drucker, Michael Gerber, Maxwell Maltz, Neil Baum, William Hanson, Huss and Coleman, Steven Hacker, Thomas Stanley, Chris Hurn, Napoleon Hill, and Dave Ramsey, among others, understand the financial problems faced by medical practices and how to solve them.
KevinMD.com
Who are we losing on the medical education journey? [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “My hope for the future is to see a health care workforce that matches the diversity of the communities it serves. As we continue to push for health equity, we also continue to evaluate and reassess our student programs to provide tailored support and help them reach their full potential. I also hope that other medical institutions begin to use social determinants of learning to individualize their education methods so that more Black, Hispanic, and other students of color can achieve their dreams of becoming doctors.”
KevinMD.com
The intertwined roles of parenting and medicine: How personal experience can enhance patient care
As a pediatric subspecialist in the division of developmental medicine at our hospital and a mother of two school-aged children, I constantly strive to find new approaches to both parenting and my medical practice. Some of these strategies work well, while others do not. Despite my attempts to believe that my roles as a pediatrician and a parent do not influence each other, the truth is that they are deeply interconnected. These two roles are like two fabrics interwoven to form the garment that I wear every day, one that often needs to be adjusted as I go.
Women Are Aware of PrEP, but Few Are Using It
Women in the United States have a high level of awareness about pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), but less than 1 in 10 survey respondents were currently using it, according to research presented at IDWeek 2022. The Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative aims to raise this to 50% of eligible women by 2025.
KevinMD.com
Returning the joy of medicine to our primary care physicians
Nearly 50 years have passed since the first published mention of physician burnout. Clinical psychologist Herbert Freudenberger described the “excessive demands on energy, strength or resources” and wrote of how it resulted in “fatigue, frustration, cynicism.” And though initiatives, programs, and solutions to address burnout have grown, the concerns first cited in 1974 have grown as well—now reaching the undeniable crisis.
Creating an Aging Plan
Issues about the realities of aging and care options for yourself or your loved one can all be covered. Learn how an aging plan can help you prepare.
macaronikid.com
Cancer Screening Recommendations: An Age-by-Age Guide
The choices we make about diet, exercise, and other lifestyle habits affect our overall health, including the risk of developing cancer. Regular cancer screenings can help find cancer before you have any symptoms. Many of us put off important screenings during the COVID pandemic, and now is the time to...
