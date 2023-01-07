Read full article on original website
Snowpack is above normal across western Montana going into January
According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, Montana’s snowpack conditions are "ideal" following two months of near constant precipitation. However, they warn that even though all of the major river basins now have above-normal snowpack, it’s still early in the winter season and a lot can change by springtime.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Comparing January 2023 snowpack to past years
The most recent snowpack update continues to show western Montana in good shape with most regions at or above average for this time of the year. However, due to the drier weather pattern in recent weeks, the Upper Clark Fork region is the first to slip below average, though just barely at 89%.
NBCMontana
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state's claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed...
Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…
We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
montanarightnow.com
Libby asbestos case settles for $18.5 million
W.R. Grace & Co. has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle its remaining Libby Asbestos Superfund Site claims with the state of Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced the settlement on Tuesday. It stems from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's natural resource damage claims in W.R. Grace's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company-owned vermiculite mines and mills near Libby left hundreds of residents sickened or dead from asbestos-related health damage.
What Exactly Does The First Number Mean On A Montana License Plate?
Living in Montana my whole life, I've gotten pretty good at telling where someone is from in the state by looking at their rig. You can generally tell by the first number on the plate you can tell they live in a certain county. There is a method to this...
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
Kalispell State Senator Serves Up Property Tax Reduction Bills
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State Senator Keith Regier of Kalispell spoke to KGVO News on Monday evening about three property tax reduction bills he has introduced in the Montana Legislature. The first is Senate Bill 145, which Regier said deals with the lodging tax, returning some of those dollars...
grocerydive.com
Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location
Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
police1.com
Montana Law Enforcement Academy Bureau Chief
The *_Montana Law Enforcement Academy *__Bureau Chief__ _(Program Manager) is one of six managers within the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) that reports directly to the Division Administrator. The primary function of this position is the management and supervision of the law enforcement academy. The Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA)...
KULR8
Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits
HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
cascadenewspaper.com
MFU Members Talk Ag During Legislative Drive In
HELENA -- Montana Farmers Union members kept agriculture front and center at the Capitol during the first ever MFU Legislative Drive In held Jan. 3-4 in Helena. The Drive In schedule included presentations from state ag department leaders, a lunch featuring Montana-grown foods in the Rotunda, testimony on bills being heard in committee and time with legislators building rapport.
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love
Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
2023 can ‘Blossom” with latest pup from Humane Society of Western Montana
If you're feeling the post-holiday letdown, that January "janky" outlook on the new year, maybe you should adopt a built-in power source for 2023. Meet Blossom, the newest bundle of energy now looking for a new home at the Humane Society of Western Montana. Blossom stopped by the KYSS FM...
NBCMontana
DEQ offers Montanans free radon test kits for National Radon Action Month
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is providing free radon test kits for Montanans to test radon levels in their homes to spread awareness of National Radon Action Month. According to the DEQ, radon is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that builds up in the...
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
NBCMontana
Series of weak storm systems to produce mountain snow/valley wintry mix through midweek
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 9 AM Monday for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Flathead/Mission Valleys, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, and Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains.Wintry mix with snow accumulations of up to one inch with a glaze of ice. Prepare for slick roads. A few weak disturbances will impact western Montana...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
montanaoutdoor.com
BIG SKY BEGINNINGS!!!
Southwest Montana is Big Sky Country. It also is the home to what is arguably the best trout fishing in the world. This Fly-Fishing Mecca took decades to evolve. The primary Blue Ribbon Rivers are Yellowstone, Madison, Firehole, Gallatin, and other nearby rivers. There are also many other superb fisheries throughout the state. Yellowstone Park is also considered fly fishing holy waters. Ironically, over half of the watersheds and lakes in Yellowstone Park were devoid of fish until they were stocked in the late 1800’s. Stocking continued from 1889-1960’s, when most stocking was banned. Other excellent fisheries such as the Bighorn River are manmade because of cold-water releases from dams. Many once healthy rivers were destroyed due to mining, logging, and pollution.
