Montana State

mtpr.org

Snowpack is above normal across western Montana going into January

According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, Montana’s snowpack conditions are "ideal" following two months of near constant precipitation. However, they warn that even though all of the major river basins now have above-normal snowpack, it’s still early in the winter season and a lot can change by springtime.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Comparing January 2023 snowpack to past years

The most recent snowpack update continues to show western Montana in good shape with most regions at or above average for this time of the year. However, due to the drier weather pattern in recent weeks, the Upper Clark Fork region is the first to slip below average, though just barely at 89%.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims

HELENA, Mont. — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state's claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…

We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Libby asbestos case settles for $18.5 million

W.R. Grace & Co. has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle its remaining Libby Asbestos Superfund Site claims with the state of Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced the settlement on Tuesday. It stems from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's natural resource damage claims in W.R. Grace's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company-owned vermiculite mines and mills near Libby left hundreds of residents sickened or dead from asbestos-related health damage.
LIBBY, MT
grocerydive.com

Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location

Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
BOZEMAN, MT
police1.com

Montana Law Enforcement Academy Bureau Chief

The *_Montana Law Enforcement Academy *__Bureau Chief__ _(Program Manager) is one of six managers within the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) that reports directly to the Division Administrator. The primary function of this position is the management and supervision of the law enforcement academy. The Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA)...
HELENA, MT
KULR8

Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits

HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
MONTANA STATE
cascadenewspaper.com

MFU Members Talk Ag During Legislative Drive In

HELENA -- Montana Farmers Union members kept agriculture front and center at the Capitol during the first ever MFU Legislative Drive In held Jan. 3-4 in Helena. The Drive In schedule included presentations from state ag department leaders, a lunch featuring Montana-grown foods in the Rotunda, testimony on bills being heard in committee and time with legislators building rapport.
HELENA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love

Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

BIG SKY BEGINNINGS!!!

Southwest Montana is Big Sky Country. It also is the home to what is arguably the best trout fishing in the world. This Fly-Fishing Mecca took decades to evolve. The primary Blue Ribbon Rivers are Yellowstone, Madison, Firehole, Gallatin, and other nearby rivers. There are also many other superb fisheries throughout the state. Yellowstone Park is also considered fly fishing holy waters. Ironically, over half of the watersheds and lakes in Yellowstone Park were devoid of fish until they were stocked in the late 1800’s. Stocking continued from 1889-1960’s, when most stocking was banned. Other excellent fisheries such as the Bighorn River are manmade because of cold-water releases from dams. Many once healthy rivers were destroyed due to mining, logging, and pollution.
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

Lake County, MT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.

 https://leaderadvertiser.com/

