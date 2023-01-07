Southwest Montana is Big Sky Country. It also is the home to what is arguably the best trout fishing in the world. This Fly-Fishing Mecca took decades to evolve. The primary Blue Ribbon Rivers are Yellowstone, Madison, Firehole, Gallatin, and other nearby rivers. There are also many other superb fisheries throughout the state. Yellowstone Park is also considered fly fishing holy waters. Ironically, over half of the watersheds and lakes in Yellowstone Park were devoid of fish until they were stocked in the late 1800’s. Stocking continued from 1889-1960’s, when most stocking was banned. Other excellent fisheries such as the Bighorn River are manmade because of cold-water releases from dams. Many once healthy rivers were destroyed due to mining, logging, and pollution.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO