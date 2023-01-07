ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Report: Louisville WR Dee Wiggins Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
 4 days ago

The wide receiver saw action in just three games this past season after suffering a season-ending injury.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Dee Wiggins has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a report from On3 's Matt Zenitz.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver was expected to play a major role in the Cardinals' passing game after transferring in from Miami, but missed most of the 2022 season after suffering a season-ending foot injury in the third game of the year against Florida State. He started each of the first three games of the season for the Cardinals, logging four receptions for 67 yards.

Wiggins spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Miami. He played in four games during the 2021 season for the Hurricanes, but during his sophomore and junior seasons, he was much more impactful. The Miami native had 20 receptions for 335 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, then followed that up with 31 receptions for 358 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. Wiggins had 62 receptions for 791 yards and seven touchdowns in 40 career games with the Canes.

His entry into the transfer portal is not totally unexpected. Since Jeff Brohm took over as the head coach of the Cardinals last month, he has brought in three wide receivers from the portal: Cincinnati's Jadon Thompson, Tennessee's Jimmy Calloway and Jackson State's Kevin Coleman. Louisville also brings back their No. 2 and 3 wide receivers in Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Braden Smith.

Wiggins is the 12th Cardinal enter the portal following the end of the regular season. He joins running backs Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell; offensive linemen Max Cabana and Luke Kandra; defensive linemen Caleb Banks, Henry Bryant and Zach Edwards; linebackers Dorian Jones and Allen Smith; cornerback Rance Conner; and punter Mark Vassett.

Fortunately, Louisville has done a good job at countering their portal losses, landing 10 commitments via the portal up to this point. On top of the wide receivers, they've secured quarterback Jack Plummer; defensive linemen Rodney McGraw and Stephen Herron; cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew; and safeties Devin Neal, Myles Slusher and Gilbert Frierman.

Louisville finished the 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)

