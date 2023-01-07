ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions tickets worth $1M sold in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Ohio, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you could be a millionaire. Although no one bought a ticket with all the numbers drawn Tuesday to win the Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot, lottery officials say two tickets sold in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania and West Virginia had the five numbers needed to be worth $1 million each.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow

Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
