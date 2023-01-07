Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Mega Millions tickets worth $1M sold in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia
If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Ohio, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you could be a millionaire. Although no one bought a ticket with all the numbers drawn Tuesday to win the Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot, lottery officials say two tickets sold in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania and West Virginia had the five numbers needed to be worth $1 million each.
$1.1 Billion Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers drawn
The highly anticipated winning numbers for the $1.1 Billion Mega Millions were drawn on Tuesday night.
Mega Millions: No winner in Tuesday’s drawing; jackpot increases to $1.35 billion
The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $1.35 billion after no one won the grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn Tuesday were: 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. The Mega Ball was 9. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday night. With a jackpot of...
Mega Millions: Jackpot soars to $785 million after no winner Friday
The first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 will be the fourth largest in the promotion’s history. No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing, the last one of 2022, lottery officials said in a news release. The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, plus...
ALL Mega Millions $940million jackpot remains unclaimed pushing top prize to $1.1billion
AMERICANS still have a chance at the Mega Millions jackpot, which has reached $1.1billion. No one claimed the $940million jackpot after Friday's drawing, so the lottery prize has jumped into the billions and became the third largest jackpot in the game's history. This is the fourth time in a little...
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisiana, But No One Wins $465 Million Jackpot
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion again; When is next lottery drawing?
The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching the $1 billion mark again. In July 2022, a massive $1.337 billion price was won in Illinois. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night - – the white balls 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 18 – the next prize is estimated to be $940 million ($483 million cash value).
New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery's latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. The new...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow
Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
Mega Millions jackpot soars to estimated $1.35 billion after no one wins $1.1 billion grand prize
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot of gold for the game's Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says. The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever and could grow...
