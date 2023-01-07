ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, CO

Comments / 0

Related
basinnow.com

Search And Rescue Working Overtime In Western Colorado

It has been a very busy year for Search and Rescue units in Colorado this year. Moffat County Search and Rescue had a busy weekend, including an assist in Routt County where 5 snowmobilers riding in the back country ran out of fuel and were completely unprepared. The group found shelter in the Lost Creek Ranger Station and Classic Air was able to make contact with them. Moffat County Search and Rescue hauled fuel to the group’s location early Sunday morning and the riders were brought safely back to the trailhead where they had family waiting. Avalanche conditions in Colorado have also been at incredibly dangerous levels this month prompting several rescues and multiple deaths. Moffat County Search and Rescue practiced an avalanche recovery scenario on Sunday while on the mountain for the snowmobile rescue.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

City of Steamboat Springs plans IT systems outage Friday afternoon

The City of Steamboat Springs is conducting information technology work on its computing infrastructure on Friday, Jan. 13, which will result in a planned server outage from 1-5 p.m. The maintenance project, specifically targeting the city’s IP and storage networking, requires shutting down several servers and ancillary components, rendering systems...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Wild Horse trainer applications now open for Meeker Mustang Makeover

Meeker Mustang Makeover opened up applications for horse trainer positions on Jan. 1 for its 2023 event. While Meeker Mustang provides a learning clinic, they ask that applicants have some base level of horse experience. This 120-day competition involves thousands of dollars in prize money and scholarships in neighboring Rio...
MEEKER, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Universal Preschool Colorado is a boon for Colorado families

Starting this upcoming school year, families will have access to free, voluntary, high-quality preschool for their kids, which will create a long-lasting impact in Colorado. Universal Preschool Colorado, or UPK Colorado, will give kids a foundation for success while parents will have more opportunities to secure the future of their families. Preschools will also be able to connect with new families and expand their business for a wider audience.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Vail Police make arrests after assault in Vail Village

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Vail Police responded to a report of two unconscious individuals in Vail Village in front of the Red Lion after a fight had broken out in front of the bar. One of the victims had been rendered unconscious for a short period of...
VAIL, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Monday Medical: Causes, treatment, prevention of kidney stones

Diet and lifestyle changes have increased kidney stone rates during the past few decades, but making healthy choices can help prevent stones from developing in the first place or even lower their re-occurrence. “About one in every 11 people in the U.S. will get kidney stones during their lifetime,” said...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy