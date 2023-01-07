Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County’s newest commissioner Sonja Macys continues mission to improve her home
Sonja Macys was sworn in as a Routt County commissioner on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10. Macys came out victorious in the Routt County commissioner’s race for District 3 this November, defeating Republican Kathi Meyer. In Steamboat since the early 2000s, Macys has participated in several boards and commissions, and...
basinnow.com
Search And Rescue Working Overtime In Western Colorado
It has been a very busy year for Search and Rescue units in Colorado this year. Moffat County Search and Rescue had a busy weekend, including an assist in Routt County where 5 snowmobilers riding in the back country ran out of fuel and were completely unprepared. The group found shelter in the Lost Creek Ranger Station and Classic Air was able to make contact with them. Moffat County Search and Rescue hauled fuel to the group’s location early Sunday morning and the riders were brought safely back to the trailhead where they had family waiting. Avalanche conditions in Colorado have also been at incredibly dangerous levels this month prompting several rescues and multiple deaths. Moffat County Search and Rescue practiced an avalanche recovery scenario on Sunday while on the mountain for the snowmobile rescue.
First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
City of Steamboat Springs plans IT systems outage Friday afternoon
The City of Steamboat Springs is conducting information technology work on its computing infrastructure on Friday, Jan. 13, which will result in a planned server outage from 1-5 p.m. The maintenance project, specifically targeting the city’s IP and storage networking, requires shutting down several servers and ancillary components, rendering systems...
skyhinews.com
Grand County Coroner’s Office identifies victims of avalanche near Pumphouse Lake
The Grand County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men who died while snowmobiling in an avalanche on Corona Pass in the area of Mount Epworth and Pumphouse Lake on Saturday, Jan. 7. The coroner’s office identified the first victim as 58-year-old Bruce Dejong from northern Colorado. The second...
Deadly Weekend Avalanche Kills Two Snowmobilers In Colorado Mountains
A deadly weekend avalanche in Colorado tragically claimed the life of two snowmobilers. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on the east face of Mount Epworth on Corona Pass, about 5 miles east of Winter Park. Two snowmobilers were caught, buried, and killed in a large avalanche just after 2:00 p.m.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Developers hope to move forward with renovations at Steamboat’s Chief Theater by summer (with video)
To those walking past the Chief Theater in downtown Steamboat Springs, it may seem as if nothing has happened since the owners of the building closed the iconic downtown entertainment venue in January 2021. However, building owners Kori McClurg and her husband, Barry Sherman, explained that is not the case...
Craig Daily Press
Former hospital site deeded to Craig Housing Authority for workforce housing development
In a partnership between three local agencies, the former site of Memorial Regional Health will be deeded to the city of Craig with early plans for a housing project catered to the local workforce. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the MRH board met with city officials and Moffat County commissioners to...
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Water, affordability will be top issues for Routt County’s new legislators in Colorado House, Senate
The two new legislators representing Routt County at the Colorado Capitol were sworn in on Monday, Jan. 9, and each are trying to hit the ground running with bills already introduced by the second day of the 2023 session. As evident in speeches from state leaders at the dawn of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Wild Horse trainer applications now open for Meeker Mustang Makeover
Meeker Mustang Makeover opened up applications for horse trainer positions on Jan. 1 for its 2023 event. While Meeker Mustang provides a learning clinic, they ask that applicants have some base level of horse experience. This 120-day competition involves thousands of dollars in prize money and scholarships in neighboring Rio...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Universal Preschool Colorado is a boon for Colorado families
Starting this upcoming school year, families will have access to free, voluntary, high-quality preschool for their kids, which will create a long-lasting impact in Colorado. Universal Preschool Colorado, or UPK Colorado, will give kids a foundation for success while parents will have more opportunities to secure the future of their families. Preschools will also be able to connect with new families and expand their business for a wider audience.
Giant New Colorado Tubing Hill Opens With a Carpet Ride and Cool Lights
There are so many ways to enjoy the Colorado snow. Skiing and snowboarding dominate most of Colorado's 32 ski resorts. However, Steamboat Springs has joined the resorts that know some people just want to just sit down and enjoy the ride. They have added a little extra tubing fun to their slopes.
Vail Police make arrests after assault in Vail Village
At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Vail Police responded to a report of two unconscious individuals in Vail Village in front of the Red Lion after a fight had broken out in front of the bar. One of the victims had been rendered unconscious for a short period of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Causes, treatment, prevention of kidney stones
Diet and lifestyle changes have increased kidney stone rates during the past few decades, but making healthy choices can help prevent stones from developing in the first place or even lower their re-occurrence. “About one in every 11 people in the U.S. will get kidney stones during their lifetime,” said...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Board of Education member resigns; applications for the position are now open
Steamboat Springs Board of Education member Kim Brack has resigned from her position after moving out of the district. The school board accepted Brack’s resignation on Monday, Jan. 9, and adopted a resolution to fill the vacancy within 60 days. Elected in 2019, Brack served on the board for...
