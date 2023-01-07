Read full article on original website
eatinseattle.com
Driftwood Now Open on Alki Beach
The much-anticipated restaurant and bar will be located in the heart of Alki Beach. Washington native Executive Chef Dan Mallahan and his business partner and wife Jackie Mallahan have announced their first brick and mortar restaurant. Driftwood will officially open on Thursday January 5th in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood. An expansive bar will take center stage alongside an open kitchen and two outdoor spaces with views of Elliott Bay.
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
everout.com
Our Favorite Vegan Restaurants in Seattle for 2023
If your New Year's resolution involves reevaluating your meat and/or dairy consumption, adopting a vegan diet, or going plant-based for the annual "Veganuary" challenge, you've got plenty of delicious options to ease you through the transition. We've rounded up this list of restaurants with vegan dishes worth trying, from the Jewish deli Ben & Esther's to the bakery Lazy Cow. Check out our food and drink guide for more ideas.
KUOW
Where is Seattle's 'right size' housing 'in the right place, and at the right price': Today So Far
The Seattle area has heard similar messages for years: the cost of living is expensive, there isn't enough housing, and we need a lot of new types of more-dense housing. But exactly what types of housing should we be talking about? Are there any dense housing options for families? Are they actually affordable? Those are questions a couple new housing assessments attempt to answer.
seattlemedium.com
Five Local Restaurants Receive Black Kitchen Initiative Grants
For the second consecutive year, The LEE Initiative has donated over $1 million to help preserve the cultural legacy of Black-owned restaurants through its Black Kitchen Initiative – which aims to preserve and celebrate the legacy of Black food by breaking down the barriers that keep Black voices and Black cooking on the margins of American culinary culture.
seattlemet.com
The Best Restaurants in Washington State
Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
wallyhood.org
A Grand (Central Bakery) Return!
Grand Central Bakery Reopens THIS Tuesday, January 10th!. Pastry and sandwich lovers have missed this neighborhood favorite for several months as the bakery took time to recruit, hire and properly train employees so this location can be reliably open 7 full days a week, and so Wallingford customers would get the same welcoming experience and delicious food provided at the other Grand Central Bakery locations (They have 8 stores in Portland as well as bakeries in Burien, Eastlake and Wedgwood here in Seattle).
theorcasonian.com
Ken Balcomb, 82, revealed the hidden world of killer whales
His annual orca survey helped transform the animals’ image from soulless predators to compassionate creatures worth protecting. Ken Balcomb, whose meticulous decades-long effort to track a population of killer whales in the Pacific Northwest did much to transform the marine mammals’ image from soulless predators to compassionate creatures worth protecting, died on Dec. 15 at a ranch house on the Elwha River, west of Seattle. He was 82.
thetacomaledger.com
Hello Cupcake joins the ranks of closed Pac Ave businesses
After years of delicious service the cupcake shop of Hello Cupcake has closed its doors. Hello Cupcake has been a fixture on Tacoma’s Pacific Avenue for 15 years, and in their time, have served thousands of customers. Sunday, however, was the day their last cupcake was sold and their doors closed for the last time.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years
A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
southsoundmag.com
10 Hot Tickets: January-February 2023
Jan. 13-15 Monster Jam, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. National Geographic Live: From Summit to Sea: Andy Mann, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, Olympia. Thompson Square, Federal Way Performing Arts and Events Center, Federal Way. Jan. 29. Harlem Globetrotters, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle. Feb. 2. Legally Blonde: The Musical, The...
Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area
SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
shorelineareanews.com
As if it never were - the Shoreline Pool site
Once upon a time, a long, long time ago, Shoreline had a public pool. It was old, small, and lacked a diving well, hot pools, and other amenities, but it was in constant use. Generations of local kids learned to swim there and some continued on to get their Red Cross certification. Swim and dive teams - boys and girls - from our high schools used the pool as their training area.
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
Northwest Native Canoe Center to break ground on carving house
SEATTLE — Crews will soon break ground on a canoe carving house as part of the Northwest Native Canoe Center. On Friday, stakeholders were able to take a closer look at the space that will eventually become a cultural hub in Seattle's Lake Union Park. The carving house will...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023
Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
downtownbellevue.com
Mercury Coffee to Open at City Center Bellevue
Mercury Coffee Company will be opening an additional location, their first in Downtown Bellevue, at City Center Bellevue. The address is 500 108th Avenue, according to city permits. All-natural, minimally processed, and certified organic ingredients are used in their coffee, according to their website. Their menu features classic coffee drinks...
roadtirement.com
Fish and chips, live music and ghosts
We had the chance a few days ago to return to what we like to think of as “our favorite bar” called The Oxford Saloon in downtown Snohomish, Washington. Snohomish is north of Seattle and east of Everett. The Oxford has been a part of Snohomish since 1900.
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
10 of the highest paying jobs in Seattle
A new law in Washington should make it easier to find those top local salaries.
