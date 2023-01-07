Well, this is a new wrinkle to getting older. People who look older than they actually are could be more prone to developing age-related conditions such as cataracts and osteoporosis, according to a new study published Tuesday in the British Journal of Dermatology. “In other words, if you look younger than you are, then the health of your organ systems, body and mind are likely to reflect this,” lead author Tamar Nijsten, a dermatologist at Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam, told the Daily Mail. The Netherlands study involved gathering photographs and medical histories of 2,679 European people between the ages of 51 and...

21 MINUTES AGO