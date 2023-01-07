ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

toofab.com

Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Makes On-Air Plea to 'Estranged' Sons Gabe and Garrison

"If one of my little children had to die because someone had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad" "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown opened up about his estrangement from two of his 18 children, sons Gabe and Garrison -- both of whom he shares with Janelle -- on Sunday's "One on One" special for the season.
toofab.com

Hospitalized Jeremy Renner Reveals Birthday Tribute That 'Made My Spirits Sing'

The latest update came after he thanked hospital staff for their help. Jeremy Renner is feeling the love as he continues to recover from his plowing accident. The "Hawkeye" actor celebrated his 52nd birthday on Saturday from a hospital bed -- but made it a point to call out an organization close to his heart for their very special tribute.
toofab.com

Sister Wives Stars Janelle & Kody Brown Reveal What Led to Separation, If They Even Want to 'Fix' Things

Janelle shares why she's "losing respect" for her husband and why being so "happy" without him has led to a crisis of faith. Kody Brown said goodbye to one of his "Sister Wives" on the most recent season of the show, another said he didn't consider himself married to her on the "One on One" special and, in tonight's final installment, a third confirmed she and her husband are "separated."
New York Post

Looking old for your age may lead to health problems: study

Well, this is a new wrinkle to getting older. People who look older than they actually are could be more prone to developing age-related conditions such as cataracts and osteoporosis, according to a new study published Tuesday in the British Journal of Dermatology. “In other words, if you look younger than you are, then the health of your organ systems, body and mind are likely to reflect this,” lead author Tamar Nijsten, a dermatologist at Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam, told the Daily Mail. The Netherlands study involved gathering photographs and medical histories of 2,679 European people between the ages of 51 and...
toofab.com

Sister Wives Kody and Meri Brown 'Permanently Terminate' Their 'Marriage Relationship'

"Today I reclaim my power," says Meri in a lengthy statement. "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown and wife Meri have officially split. Though the pair have made it clear they haven't really been in a romantic place anymore on their TLC show and recent "One on One" special, they just confirmed their marriage is truly, actually dunzo.
toofab.com

Prince Harry Defends Military Detail He Put in Book to 'Reduce the Number of Suicides'

The Royal "Spare" opens up about his decade in the military, how therapy changed his life and why he's going to war against the British press with his new book. Prince Harry doesn't hold back in his new memoir "Spare" and he hasn't held back during any of his press appearances. That continued with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" Tuesday, where he got candid about everything from his time in the military to his "todger."
toofab.com

Prince Harry Defends 'Alarming' Comments About William's Baldness

When pressed on the "cutting" tone of his book, Harry insisted "My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply." Apparently Prince Harry doesn't see anything wrong with how he portrayed his brother, Prince William, in his new memoir "Spare." Appearing on Sunday night's "60 Minutes", the Duke...

