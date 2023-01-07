Read full article on original website
Obituary for Maxine W. Hyatt
Maxine W. Hyatt, of Pulaski passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Brookdale Senior Living in Roanoke Virginia. She was born November 17, 1926. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Ray J., and Minnie Weatherman, he beloved husband, James E. Hyatt, two sisters, Daphne Hyatt and Barbara Gravley, and daughter-in-law, Diane D. Hyatt.
Obituary for Carolyn Marie Coffey Crowder
Carolyn Marie Coffey Crowder, age 60 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home. Born November 13, 1962 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Clyde Everett Coffey & Shirley Ann Eads Coffey. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Timothy Everett Coffey, Joseph Brian Coffey and sister, Elizabeth Coffey.
Obituary for A.J. Bryson
Our dearly loved A.J. left this earthly home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. We feel such profound loss because we had such a profound blessing with our sweet boy. A.J. was a kind, sweet soul and was a friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his parents, Jeremiah...
Obituary for Bonna Sikes Beamer
Bonna Sikes Beamer, 81, of Dublin, Virginia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Grayson County, Virginia to Robert and Ruth Sikes. She was a former English Professor at New River Community College and an active member of the Dublin United Methodist Church.
Obituary for Freddie Samuel Sonner
Freddie Samuel Sonner, age 56 of Pulaski passed away early Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home with his family. Born July 6, 1966 in Pulaski he was the son of Freddie W. Sonner & Willie Florence Dean Sonner. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucy Crowder Sonner, Uncle, James P. Sonner and very special person in his life, Carson Burks “Happy”.
Obituary for Bobby Lee McDaniel, Jr.
Bobby Lee McDaniel, Jr., 64, of Dublin, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was retired from Radford Army Ammunitions Plant and a U. S. Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Lee McDaniel, Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Joe and Mary Morgan. Survivors include his mother,...
Obituary for Harry Linwood Surface
Harry Linwood Surface, 97, of Pulaski Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home with his wife Doris by his side on January 7th, 2023. He was born April 23rd,1925 in Pulaski, Virginia. preceding are parents Irene Dixson Surface. James Ezra Surface, sisters – Beatrice, Mary brothers – Hensel, Bill, Bryce and brother-in-law and life long friend – Lonnie Mel Cash.
Obituary for Gary Jack Buckner
Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
New sign at Franklin Memorial Park
Franklin Memorial Park took a big step forward in the cemetery’s ongoing beautification efforts and improvements with the recent construction of this custom cut stone and engraved granite sign at the entrance on U.S. 220. “The new sign, coupled with ongoing landscaping and other improvements, are all designed to...
Cox elected new chairman of school board
The Pulaski County School Board has a new chairman. At Tuesday’s January meeting of the board, Massie District representative Becki Cox was unanimously elected as the new chairman. Her term will be for one year. Cox’s name was placed in nomination by Dr. Paige Cash, who had served the...
Death notice for Timothy “Tim” Lee Corvin
age 64 of Pulaski, died Wednesday, Janaury 4, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
Looking ahead at all the FUN coming to Marion, Va. in ’23
Ken Heath with Marion, Va., shares with us all of the music, food, and fun that will be happening in “America’s Coolest Hometown” during the rest of this year! For more information go to marionva.org
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has awards banquet
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards banquet on Saturday evening, Dec. 3. “It is a great time of fellowship with the entire department and families, while enjoying a delicious meal from Adell’s Catering,” the sheriff’s office stated. Members were recognized for their years...
One man dead in Mercer County after “workplace accident”
OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a powerline in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 AM. Once on scene, Troopers found Daniel McGrath, 24, of Beckley had […]
Donations needed for Local Office on Aging’s ‘Soup for Seniors’ program
ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging needs the community’s help to get food to seniors this winter. You can get involved with the non-profit’s “Soup for Seniors” program by donating nutritious shelf items during the month of January. Food items will be delivered to seniors at the beginning of February.
Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Logans donate $1 million to Carilion for cancer programs. Former Carilion board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife, Helen Harmon Logan, have given $1 million to Carilion Clinic to help fund the expansion of cancer services, according to a release from the hospital.
Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox
We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Former Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is breaking his months-long silence after being dismissed by the school board in March. Dr. Miear had been superintendent since 2016, and spoke during the public comment session of Tuesday night’s school board meeting. In...
