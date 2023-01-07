Read full article on original website
Marilyn Jean Gentry, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Larry Studey, 77, of Red Oak, Iowa
Virginia (Vansant) Barnett, 83 of Sidney, IA
Martin Blog (1/11): It's time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten
(KMAland) -- Day 11 & Blog 11 of 2023. According to Wikipedia, Creston approached the Little Ten Conference members all the way back in 1930. They talked with Atlantic, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Villisca about breaking away from that conference to make a new league. After a meeting in Villisca, they made it official. Those six schools would form the Hawkeye Six. It was the first iteration of what we now know as the Hawkeye Ten.
Rev. Claude J. Wood, 94, of Atlantic, IA
John Herbert "Herb" Beggs, 89, Mound City, Missouri
Clarinda board hears update on facility maintenance
(Clarinda) -- It was a busy Christmas break for maintenance crews in the Clarinda School District. Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda School Board received an update from Maintenance Director Justin Ridnour on several maintenance projects at both the K-6th grade building and the 7-12 grade building. Notably, Ridnour says crews have completed an LED lighting project at the high school over Christmas break, which encompassed transferring nearly all of the facility's lights, between roughly 600 to 700 bulbs, to LED.
McQueen explains pipeline statement veto
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says he and the city council were "educated" on matters regarding a proposed carbon pipeline project. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the council took no action on rescinding McQueen's veto of a resolution approved at a previous council meeting objecting to Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline, and the use of eminent domain for the project. McQueen explained his decision to veto the council's stance on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. While saying the city wanted something in place regarding its concerns regarding the project, McQueen added the council took action without hearing from the other side of the issue--namely from Green Plains and Summit Carbon officials.
Shen Council Pipeline Debate
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah City Hall was the site of another showdown on a controversial carbon pipeline project in KMAland.
Page County committee to fill supervisor vacancy by appointment
(Clarinda) -- A Page County committee has chosen to fill a vacancy on the county board of supervisors by appointment. The committee -- comprised of County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, County Recorder Brenda Esaias, and County Treasurer Angie Dow -- made the decision in the wake of Chuck Morris' resignation earlier this month. Wellhausen tells KMA News the committee intends to publish the vacancy in the local papers on January 18th and 19th, with the resumes and cover letters of interested candidates for the District 3 position due by noon on January 24th.
Myrna Sorensen, 81, of Prescott, formerly of Lenox
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/9): Paup leads Creston, Woodbine survives battle with CR-B
(KMAland) -- Creston got a big night from Doryn Paup, Audubon took down Mo Valley, Woodbine survived CR-B, Shenandoah rolled & tournaments began in Missouri & Nebraska on Monday in KMAland girls hoops. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Creston 60 Red Oak 35. Doryn Paup had a big night for Creston with...
Young Nebraska City wrestling searching for identity
(Nebraska City) -- After 15 years as an assistant coach, Alex Meredith is now in charge of the Nebraska City wrestling program. According to Track Wrestling, the Pioneers currently have a 3-3 dual record with wins over Falls City, Douglas County West and West Point-Beemer. "We're young," Meredith said. "But...
Mayor's veto on Shen council's pipeline stance stands
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah City Hall was the site of another showdown on a controversial carbon pipeline project in KMAland. t its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council took no action to rescind Mayor Roger McQueen's veto of a resolution objecting to Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express carbon pipeline project. Approved by a 4-to-1 vote at its December 20th meeting, the resolution also opposed the use of eminent domain in acquiring property for the pipeline, which would extend through a good portion of the Midwest--including Western Iowa. Both supporters and opponents stated their cases on the project. Jim Stark is CFO with Green Plains, whose Shenandoah ethanol plant is one of 12 in Iowa to be served by the pipeline. Stark says the pipeline is the most significant method of reducing the plant's carbon footprint--a necessity for manufacturing future projects, such as jet fuel, for example.
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
East Mills wrestling leaning on strong senior group
(Malvern) -- East Mills wrestling is leaning on a strong group of seniors to guide them through the rigors of the winter. The Wolverines, which finished second at the Corner Conference Duals in mid-December, are led by returning state qualifier Ryan Stortenbecker, who carries an unblemished record into Saturday’s Griswold Invitational.
Shenandoah man booked on pair of charges
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on a pair of charges Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 39-year-old David Anthony Chambers was arrested shortly before 8:45 p.m. for driving while barred and operating while intoxicated 3rd or subsequent offense. Authorities say Chambers' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Thomas Avenue and South Iowa Street after recognizing the driver to have a barred driver's license in the state of Iowa. Police say Chambers was also cited for an open container.
Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill
Glenwood man booked for OWI
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his arrest over the weekend. The Glenwood Police Department says 41-year-old Jose Ibarra Carrillo was arrested Sunday for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Carrillo was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 bond.
Defending champ Sacred Heart girls 'turning the corner'
(Falls City) -- Bad news for everyone else in the Class D2 girls basketball world: the Falls City Sacred Heart is getting comfortable with a new lineup. The defending Class D2 state champion had some ups and downs early in the season, but the Irish are now 10-2 after six consecutive wins, including two in a row over Diller-Odell. Their latest victory came on Monday in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament.
