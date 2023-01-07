(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah City Hall was the site of another showdown on a controversial carbon pipeline project in KMAland. t its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council took no action to rescind Mayor Roger McQueen's veto of a resolution objecting to Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express carbon pipeline project. Approved by a 4-to-1 vote at its December 20th meeting, the resolution also opposed the use of eminent domain in acquiring property for the pipeline, which would extend through a good portion of the Midwest--including Western Iowa. Both supporters and opponents stated their cases on the project. Jim Stark is CFO with Green Plains, whose Shenandoah ethanol plant is one of 12 in Iowa to be served by the pipeline. Stark says the pipeline is the most significant method of reducing the plant's carbon footprint--a necessity for manufacturing future projects, such as jet fuel, for example.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO