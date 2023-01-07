Read full article on original website
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball game against No. 1 South Carolina officially sold out
Hope you already got your tickets to the national championship rematch between the UConn women's basketball team and No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Hartford's XL Center, because the game is officially sold out. UConn made the announcement Tuesday. The game will be on FOX, with a...
Athletic trainer jumps in after skate cuts player’s neck during Army v. Sacred Heart hockey game
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When Army forward Eric Huss sustained a severe neck injury caused by a skate during a game against Sacred Heart, trainer Rachel Leahy jumped into action to help save his life. Leahy raced off the bench to compress the injury, setting off a detailed, planned series of events. Preparing for […]
ctbites.com
Preview: Greer Fredericks is Coming Back to Norwalk to Open "Greer Southern Table"
At the tail end of December, I woke up to a text message from Greer Fredericks saying she’s coming back to Norwalk to open a southern themed restaurant. That style of cuisine in a sit-down restaurant setting is something I’ve thought this area has had a need for ever since Fredericks closed Peaches Southern Pub & Juke Joint in March 2020.
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
Trumbull resident wins $2M in Powerball
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Winner, winner! A Trumbull resident won a $2 million Powerball prize on Tuesday, according to the official Connecticut Lottery website. The winning ticket was secured at the Cumberland Farms in Fairfield, the website states. And for the lucky winner’s privacy, their name was not announced online. For those of us still […]
New York Mega Millions players win $3M, $1M, but still no jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though the jackpot went unclaimed in Tuesday night’s massive Mega Millions drawing, allowing the top prize to roll from $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion, New York still won big. A ticket sold in Orange County’s Newburgh was good for $3 million, while another sold in Manhattan snagged $1 million, according […]
$5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Brewster, New York
The scratch-off ticket was the last ticket in circulation to have the top prize of $5 million. The new year has started in an unbelievable way for one man from Westchester county as he has claimed one of the biggest jackpot prizes you can win on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 Connecticut stores amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, Conn. — Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close three stores in Connecticut as its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True
Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
fox5ny.com
$3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New York, Connecticut
NEW YORK - The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in the game’s history, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night – but there was a $3 million winner in New York and Connecticut. Winning numbers. The winning numbers drawn...
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
Car Flips On Side, Closing Hudson Valley Road
A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Depa…
Eyewitness News
Car runs over, bursts water supply line while firefighters battle house fire in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Fire Department responded to a house fire late last night on Betmarlea Road. The fire was originally reported as showing through the roof, but quickly spread above the garage and into the first floor living room and kitchen, according to Norwalk Deputy Chief Shay.
westportlocal.com
Charles “Bill” Pryor, 87, Died; Longtime Westporter, World Traveler
Charles William Pryor, 87, of Westport, CT and more recently Ewing, NJ, passed away on December 20th, 2022. He was predeceased by his father Charles William Pryor II, mother Berniece Weikert Pryor and sister Jane Lynn Pryor, and survived by his wife Barbara Caldwell Pryor of 65 years, son William Caldwell Pryor, daughter Jane Lynn Pryor, sister Judith Pryor Taussig and 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces and 1 nephew.
Bristol Press
Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
'Difficult Decision': Superintendent Of New Rochelle School District Resigns After 2 Years
The superintendent of a Westchester County school district has announced that he will be leaving his position. New Rochelle superintendent Jonathan Raymond will step down from his position at the end of the 2022-23 school year, he announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Raymond cited a need to move back to...
newcanaanite.com
After 10 Years on Pine Street, CT Sandwich Co. To Close This Weekend
A popular, gourmet sandwich shop on Pine Street is set to close its doors after 10 years in business, according to its workers. CT Sandwich Co., which opened on Pine Street in October 2013 and established itself as a go-to favorite for many teens, families and professionals in New Canaan, will close after Saturday, its workers said.
ctbites.com
Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport
“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
