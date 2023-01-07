ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

ctbites.com

Preview: Greer Fredericks is Coming Back to Norwalk to Open "Greer Southern Table"

At the tail end of December, I woke up to a text message from Greer Fredericks saying she’s coming back to Norwalk to open a southern themed restaurant. That style of cuisine in a sit-down restaurant setting is something I’ve thought this area has had a need for ever since Fredericks closed Peaches Southern Pub & Juke Joint in March 2020.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Trumbull resident wins $2M in Powerball

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Winner, winner! A Trumbull resident won a $2 million Powerball prize on Tuesday, according to the official Connecticut Lottery website. The winning ticket was secured at the Cumberland Farms in Fairfield, the website states. And for the lucky winner’s privacy, their name was not announced online. For those of us still […]
TRUMBULL, CT
PIX11

New York Mega Millions players win $3M, $1M, but still no jackpot

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though the jackpot went unclaimed in Tuesday night’s massive Mega Millions drawing, allowing the top prize to roll from $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion, New York still won big. A ticket sold in Orange County’s Newburgh was good for $3 million, while another sold in Manhattan snagged $1 million, according […]
NEWBURGH, NY
105.5 The Wolf

$5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Brewster, New York

The scratch-off ticket was the last ticket in circulation to have the top prize of $5 million. The new year has started in an unbelievable way for one man from Westchester county as he has claimed one of the biggest jackpot prizes you can win on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.
BREWSTER, NY
i95 ROCK

8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True

Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
DANBURY, CT
fox5ny.com

$3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New York, Connecticut

NEW YORK - The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in the game’s history, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night – but there was a $3 million winner in New York and Connecticut. Winning numbers. The winning numbers drawn...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Car Flips On Side, Closing Hudson Valley Road

A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Depa…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
westportlocal.com

Charles “Bill” Pryor, 87, Died; Longtime Westporter, World Traveler

Charles William Pryor, 87, of Westport, CT and more recently Ewing, NJ, passed away on December 20th, 2022. He was predeceased by his father Charles William Pryor II, mother Berniece Weikert Pryor and sister Jane Lynn Pryor, and survived by his wife Barbara Caldwell Pryor of 65 years, son William Caldwell Pryor, daughter Jane Lynn Pryor, sister Judith Pryor Taussig and 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces and 1 nephew.
WESTPORT, CT
Bristol Press

Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
newcanaanite.com

After 10 Years on Pine Street, CT Sandwich Co. To Close This Weekend

A popular, gourmet sandwich shop on Pine Street is set to close its doors after 10 years in business, according to its workers. CT Sandwich Co., which opened on Pine Street in October 2013 and established itself as a go-to favorite for many teens, families and professionals in New Canaan, will close after Saturday, its workers said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
ctbites.com

Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport

“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
NEW HAVEN, CT

