Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Texans WR John Metchie III Making ‘Amazing’ Progress From Leukemia
The wide receiver missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia in July.
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
West Virginia Falls to Baylor 83-78
The West Virginia Mountaineers losing streak extends to four following tough loss to Baylor
NC A&T pulls away to CAA win at Elon
Redshirt junior forward Marcus Watson soars in for a breakaway dunk fueling NC A&T late vs. Elon. The post NC A&T pulls away to CAA win at Elon appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Former ESPN employees suing company over COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Allison Williams and Beth Faber, two former ESPN employees, are suing the media company in federal court after being terminated for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
