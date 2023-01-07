ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Scarlet Nation

Bullock Transferring to UC

Cincinnati made another pickup from the NCAA Transfer portal Tuesday morning, on the offensive line. Guard Corey Bullock announced via social media that he intends to transfer from North Carolina Central to the Bearcats. He spent the past three seasons with the Eagles, where he played at both guard and tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Scarlet Nation

Berkhalter Headed Home to Bearcats

One Queen City product announced Tuesday he's headed home. North Carolina A&T wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter will transfer to Cincinnati. Originally from Princeton High School (OH), he spent the previous two seasons with the Aggies. Berkhalter, a 6 feet, 4 inch and 185-pound wide receiver, played in 11 games and...
GREENSBORO, NC
Scarlet Nation

Capel on Scheyer, Santos and more

Jeff Capel talked about his connection with Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and more topics during the ACC coaches teleconference on Monday. Here's the full rundown of what he said. Could you give us some insight on your relationship with Jon (Scheyer) as coaches who won a championship together and...
DURHAM, NC

