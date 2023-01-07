Oregon’s First Commercial Music Census: Calling all Musicians and Music Industry Professionals – Take the Statewide Oregon Music Census today!

Read full article on original website
Related
New Beautiful Free Camping Spots
This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders
Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday declared that much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness and created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes a year. Kotek signed three executive orders in a temporary ceremonial office in Salem on Tuesday afternoon, just 24 hours after she […] The post Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
These Oregon cities named among best U.S. destinations to visit
TripsToDiscover named the 24 Best Places to Visit in the USA in December 2022.
focushillsboro.com
Small Marijuana Growers And Producers In Oregon Are Suing Cannabis Giant Chalice Brands For Persistent Non-Payment
Marijuana Growers And Producers: Cannabis farmers and producers in Oregon, many of whom sold their product to Canadian business Chalice Brands CHAL CHALF, are owed a substantial amount of money and have had enough of the corporation’s delays; as a result, they have decided to sue. Small Marijuana Growers...
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kezi.com
Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed. Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed. A number of people said...
Small mental health care providers face red tape in applying for Oregon Health Plan
Smaller mental health care providers are saying all the red tape is preventing them from participating in the publicly funded Oregon Health Plan program. One of the big issues surrounding mental health care in Oregon is that there are not enough therapists to treat people.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Browning opposes centralizing community colleges
PENDLETON – An audit of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Council by the secretary of state’s audits division resulted in several suggestions for improvement last month. One of the major ones was having the Oregon Legislature grant the HECC more power in controlling the state’s 17 community colleges.
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
hereisoregon.com
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens
For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
Oregon's population declines by over 16,000 in one year
The state of Oregon has been increasing its population since 1983, yet from July 2021 to July 2022, it has lost over 16,000 residents according to an OPB article written by April Ehrlich on December 25, 2022.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Lost Legends: Gold Mine, Sea Monster to Treasures Debunked, Coos Bay Skyjacker
(Oregon Coast) – Getting lost in history around these parts can be one seriously fun set of rabbit holes to venture into. Yet there's plenty of tales from these beaches that are along various degrees of truth to untruth, which themselves have been lost to time. (Above: Coos Bay's hometown girl gone bad in the '70s.)
focushillsboro.com
State Gives Coastal Communities With Additional Sea Level Rise Planning Materials
Sea Level Rise Planning: According to the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, rising sea levels caused by climate change are having an impact on the state’s beaches and coastal communities (ODLC). State Gives Coastal Communities With Additional Sea Level Rise Planning Materials. King tides are a warning...
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
Bill to Change Oregon-Idaho Border Gets Read in Oregon Senate
The Greater Idaho movement in Oregon keeps inching along. According to information released by the Greater Idaho movement, a bill proposing Oregon begin discussions with Idaho about allowing 15 counties to join the Gem State has been read in the Oregon Senate this week. The Greater Idaho movement began a...
iheart.com
Oregon Gas Prices Continue To Fall
The recent surge in pump prices in other parts of the country caused by winter storms and robust holiday road travel may be hitting the brakes. Increases in the national average and impacted states have flattened, while other states, such as Oregon, are seeing prices dip. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded adds four cents to $3.27. The Oregon average loses four cents to $3.70. This is the largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
Comments / 2