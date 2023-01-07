ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon’s First Commercial Music Census: Calling all Musicians and Music Industry Professionals – Take the Statewide Oregon Music Census today!

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
33andfree

New Beautiful Free Camping Spots

This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders

Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday declared that much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness and created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes a year. Kotek signed three executive orders in a temporary ceremonial office in Salem on Tuesday afternoon, just 24 hours after she […] The post Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Browning opposes centralizing community colleges

PENDLETON – An audit of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Council by the secretary of state’s audits division resulted in several suggestions for improvement last month. One of the major ones was having the Oregon Legislature grant the HECC more power in controlling the state’s 17 community colleges.
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregon Gas Prices Continue To Fall

The recent surge in pump prices in other parts of the country caused by winter storms and robust holiday road travel may be hitting the brakes. Increases in the national average and impacted states have flattened, while other states, such as Oregon, are seeing prices dip. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded adds four cents to $3.27. The Oregon average loses four cents to $3.70. This is the largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
OREGON STATE

