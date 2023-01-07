Read full article on original website
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
These 4 House Republicans have called for George Santos to resign
Four House Republicans are calling on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from Congress amid revelations that the freshman lawmaker misrepresented parts of his resume and biography. The quartet — all of whom are freshmen lawmakers hailing from New York — pointed to the mistruths Santos pushed on the campaign, arguing that he should step aside and […]
The anti-LaSalle fight is rank hypocrisy as well a power grab
State Sen. Mike Gianaris’ craven campaign to sandbag the nomination of Hector LaSalle to be New York’s first Puerto Rican chief judge looks even worse if you consider recent history. Not a year ago, April 5, 2022, brought the formal investiture of the three newest members of the same Court of Appeals — Madeline Singas, Anthony Cannataro and Shirley Troutman: a Greek-American woman, an Italian-American gay man and an African-American woman. All confirmed without a fuss, all with Gianaris’ vote. Now hyperprogressives smear Singas and Cannataro as dangerous conservatives, along with LaSalle and Judge Michael Garcia (who also got Gianaris’ vote, in...
