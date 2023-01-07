State Sen. Mike Gianaris’ craven campaign to sandbag the nomination of Hector LaSalle to be New York’s first Puerto Rican chief judge looks even worse if you consider recent history. Not a year ago, April 5, 2022, brought the formal investiture of the three newest members of the same Court of Appeals — Madeline Singas, Anthony Cannataro and Shirley Troutman: a Greek-American woman, an Italian-American gay man and an African-American woman. All confirmed without a fuss, all with Gianaris’ vote. Now hyperprogressives smear Singas and Cannataro as dangerous conservatives, along with LaSalle and Judge Michael Garcia (who also got Gianaris’ vote, in...

30 MINUTES AGO