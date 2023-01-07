Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL on Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in a pivotal AFC matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders' playoff hopes have been dashed, but they will be looking to play the role of spoiler and impact the playoff seeding of their division rivals. Meanwhile, the Chiefs come into the game riding a four-game winning streak and looking to maintain their position atop the AFC.

In recent years, the Chiefs have dominated the series, winning four straight games. However, the last time these two teams faced off, in October, the game came down to the wire and was ultimately decided by a field goal in the final seconds. This suggests that Saturday's matchup could be a close and competitive one.

Can the Chiefs claim the #1 seed with a win on the road or will Jarrett Stidham come up big and give the Bills the boost they need? Tune in and find out.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Saturday, Jan. 7

Saturday, Jan. 7 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN/ABC, ESPN Deportes

