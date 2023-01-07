Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Dying can be a taboo topic. Enter the death doula
Washington — A group of people gathered at Congressional Cemetery in D.C. on Saturday morning for an unusual reason: to practice dying. One by one, participants reclined on a makeshift bed, as Threshold Choir — a local singing group that comforts people near the end of life — serenaded them.
alxnow.com
Saving herself: Alexandria author kidnapped by Somali pirates to publish second book
Getting rescued from Somali pirates by Navy SEALs is one thing, but at the end of the day Jessica Buchanan had to save herself. An Ohio native, Buchanan was an aid worker in northern Somalia when she and fellow aid worker Poul Hagen Thisted were kidnapped in October 2011. With an untreated thyroid condition worsening, she was kept on a starvation diet and slept in the open desert for 93 days. She was rescued by a team of 24 U.S. Navy SEALs, and President Obama phoned Buchanan’s father to inform him on the news of her release.
mdlottery.com
Washington, D.C. Woman Still in Disbelief after $50,000 FAMILY FEUD® Win
Washington, D.C. resident Victoria Calloway plans to help the homeless community with her $50,000 prize. Helpful store clerk suggested she play the $5 game. Victoria Calloway is still in shock after winning a $50,000 top prize on a FAMILY FEUD® scratch-off. The Washington, D.C. resident explained that she was...
WTOP
‘Idiot with a gun’ wounds 3 in DC, including 2 kids getting off Metrobus
Three people, including two children, were shot in Northwest D.C., following a fight on a Metrobus that spilled on to the street, police said Wednesday night. It happened around 4 p.m. near 14th Street and Fort Stevens. The fight started inside a full 54 Metrobus heading northbound on 14th Street.
fox5dc.com
Shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake not 'centered around race'
D.C.'s police chief breaks his silence on the investigation into the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is live outside D.C. Police headquarters with the latest.
WTOP
Police: Prince George’s Co. middle schoolers receive online threats
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say they’re investigating threats made over social media extorting middle schoolers who may have been targeted. A Prince George’s police spokesperson told WTOP that four students received messages on Instagram and TikTok this week telling them that they would be harmed if they failed to pay a thousand dollars each.
Family of a transgender woman killed in Ivy City heartbroken
WASHINGTON — Police have identified the transgender woman who was found dead on Saturday as Jasmine "Star" Mack. "She loved everybody," said Mack's sister Pamela Witherspoon, who told WUSA9 that she would miss her sister dearly. "Most of all I'm gonna miss her saying I love you sister, I...
WJLA
Two children, 6 and 9 years old, shot coming home from school on Metrobus in DC: police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 9-year-old and a 6-year-old were shot getting off a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of northwest Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon on their way home from school, Metro Transit Police said. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department tells 7News that both children are conscious and...
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ to Give Free Coffee and Breakfast Wraps to Blood Donors
Dunkin’, which is in the process of adding several new locations in Montgomery County, is giving away Free coffee and “Wake-Up” wraps for American Red Cross donors as a part of National Blood Donor Month. Per Dunkin’: January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize the importance of giving blood and platelets while honoring those who roll up a sleeve to help patients in need. To help drive awareness and blood donations this winter, Dunkin’ of the DMV is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide 20,000 coupons valid for (1) free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee and (1) free Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap to blood donors in the region, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia.*
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
fox5dc.com
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
police1.com
Photos: Md. troopers raise money, donate presents to kids after parents die in crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers were determined to make the holiday season a little brighter for three children who recently lost their parents. According to a Maryland State Police Facebook post, the two troopers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to...
DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake
WASHINGTON — A D.C. government employee is now on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
DC Middle School Student Karon Blake Mourned After Shooting Death
Karon Blake, a 13-year-old student at DC's Brookland Middle School, was shot and killed for allegedly tampering with cars. The post DC Middle School Student Karon Blake Mourned After Shooting Death appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An attempted armed robbery left a victim shot in Southeast, D.C., and police are asking for help identifying the vehicle involved. This incident happened early Sunday morning on the 200 Block of Tingey Street. Shortly after 4 am, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and attempted to rob the victim. During this attempt, the suspect shot the victim and left the scene in a 4 door gray sedan. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and current condition of the victim are unknown The post Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
dcnewsnow.com
Community devastated after shooting death of 13-year-old boy
Community members were shaken following the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in DC's Brookland neighborhood. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/community-devastated-after-shooting-death-of-13-year-old-boy/. Community devastated after shooting death of 13-year-old …. Community members were shaken following the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in DC's Brookland neighborhood. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/community-devastated-after-shooting-death-of-13-year-old-boy/. Fiery DC...
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
mocoshow.com
18-Year-Old College Student from Germantown Wins $30,000 Playing Christmas Scratch-off
An 18-year-old Germantown woman is $30,000 richer after winning big on a scratch-off ticket she received from her parents at Christmas. The winning ticket was purchased at the Shoppers located at 18066 Mateny Road in Germantown. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: An 18-year-old Germantown woman came to Maryland Lottery headquarters with her parents in tow, eager to share her exciting experience. The Lottery novice won big the first time she played a scratch-off and was claiming a $30,000 top prize on the Peppermint Payout game.
