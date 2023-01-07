Dunkin’, which is in the process of adding several new locations in Montgomery County, is giving away Free coffee and “Wake-Up” wraps for American Red Cross donors as a part of National Blood Donor Month. Per Dunkin’: January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize the importance of giving blood and platelets while honoring those who roll up a sleeve to help patients in need. To help drive awareness and blood donations this winter, Dunkin’ of the DMV is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide 20,000 coupons valid for (1) free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee and (1) free Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap to blood donors in the region, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia.*

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO