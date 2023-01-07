ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Big Ten Network to broadcast Auburn Gymnastics' season opener in Las Vegas

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
No. 5 Auburn Gymnastics will open the 2023 season on Saturday in Las Vegas by competing against the best squads in the country.

Auburn will meet Michigan, UCLA, and defending national champion Oklahoma on Saturday evening at the Super 16 in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. CT. Fans not making the trip to Nevada will have the chance to watch their favorite athletes compete thanks to the Big Ten Network, which will broadcast the much-anticipated session.

According to a press release from Auburn Athletics, the Big Ten Network will give gymnastics and sports fans the opportunity to enjoy every minute of the two-day, four-session invitational at the Orleans Arena, Jan. 6-7, 2023. Each session has four teams vying for team, all-around and individual event titles. The Big Ten Network is providing live coverage of Sessions 1, 2, and 4.

Providers who carry the Big Ten Network include Dish Network, DirecTV, Spectrum, WOW!, and AT&T U-Verse. Streaming services such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu also carry the Big Ten Network.

LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

