Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NOLA.com
Dead endangered whale washes up on Pass Christian beach; 1st time it's happened in Mississippi
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
Dead endangered whale washes up on Gulf Coast beach
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
WLOX
Six ton whale moved from the beach in Pass Christian
The I-110 bridge is the most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi. And it won't be opening for boats until damage to the locking system is fixed. Gautier Police are getting half a million dollars for new equipment like car and body cameras to help improve safety for officers. Division Street...
WDAM-TV
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead fin whale found dead just offshore in Pass Christian. The endangered species is now being examined by several scientists from federal and state agencies, including the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Mote Marine Laboratory, FWC Marine Mammal Research and Rescue, and many more.
theclintoncourier.net
Kara’s Sights & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ – here are my faves
Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022″ list – the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name – triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again – after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
WLOX
Medical experts keeping an eye on flu, COVID-19 cases on Gulf Coast
Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. MGCCC...
WLOX
Gautier PD receives $510K in funding for new body camera systems, technology
Amber Spradley joins us live from Diamondhead Senior Village, where more than two dozen vendors are ready to help seniors kick off a healthy 2023. It was a chilly start to what will be a pleasantly warm afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine to get all of that vitamin D. Tonight will be cool with lows in the 50s. We are going to see an increase in cloud cover through your Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. It will also be more humid. A cold front brings a chance for rain and possible thunderstorms on Thursday. Behind the front, we are going to be colder.
WLOX
STEMinist event at Gulfport High guides girls toward future careers
Andrew Sullivan, only 17 years old, has been playing guitar since he was 6. Now, he performs across the Gulf Coast and the Southeast. 'Six String Andrew' performs Good Morning Blues live on GMM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Six String Andrew, in addition to performing an original song, plays...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Oyster Shell Recycling program aims to collect from restaurants in spring
The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi spoke with the Harrison County Board of Supervisors about the plan to start an oyster shell recycling program on the Coast. Oyster shell recycling programs exist in at least 14 other states. Oyster shells are typically discarded by restaurants and end up in landfills, but the program will instead collect discarded shells and use them to replenish the oyster beds for reproduction.
WLOX
Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year. Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in...
WLOX
Super Dave bounces back after dealing with COVID-19
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Coast 102 FM, longtime Gulf Coast radio personality Super Dave continues to entertain the morning crowd over the airwaves. He came down with COVID-19 recently and said it wasn’t as bad as the virus of 2020. “I wasn’t scared when I found out I...
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
WLOX
Take a look at WLOX's new set with our anchors, meteorologists
The I-110 bridge is the most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi. And it won't be opening for boats until damage to the locking system is fixed. Gautier Police are getting half a million dollars for new equipment like car and body cameras to help improve safety for officers. Division Street...
WLOX
Mayor Billy Hewes weighs in on what's ahead for Gulfport in the new year
Amber Spradley joins us live from Diamondhead Senior Village, where more than two dozen vendors are ready to help seniors kick off a healthy 2023. Coastwide MLK Celebration kicks off this week; battle of the bands, parade take to Biloxi streets. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST. |
WLOX
Development in Ocean Springs leaves areas with flooding, storm drainage issues
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - New development is happening in the City of Discovery; it’s leaving some Ocean Springs residents having to face flooding issues. Recreational activities and access to nature are vital for some residents in Ocean Springs... Community leaders worked to identify current and future flooding concerns in the city following growth and development expansions.
WLOX
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Forrest County jail after being taken in by Hattiesburg’s 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Task Force.
WLOX
Happening Jan. 12: Mississippi Cardiovascular Center of Excellence open house
Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. MGCCC...
WLOX
A brief history of the carved angel tree sculptures in Bay St. Louis
Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. MGCCC...
Man found dead at Mississippi hotel. Identity of woman sought in incident.
Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female who they believe is connected to the death of a man found dead at a Mississippi hotel. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers posted pictures of the female on social media. Investigators for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department report on...
WLOX
Caray Grace, former WLOX weekend anchor, helps celebrate our 60th anniversary
Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. MGCCC...
Comments / 4