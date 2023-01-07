Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Healthcare becomes top priority at Georgia capitol
With the recent closing of rural hospitals and Atlanta’s Wellstar Medical Center, lawmakers say funding medical resources will be a top priority. Healthcare becomes top priority at Georgia capitol. With the recent closing of rural hospitals and Atlanta’s Wellstar Medical Center, lawmakers say funding medical resources will be a...
Gallery: Savannah Wedding Vendor New Years Party
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Wedding Vendor’s New Year’s Party brought in 2023 in style. Check out the photo gallery below!
WSAV-TV
Day in the Life of a Georgia Redcoat
We all know about the sights, but the National Championship wouldn’t be the same without the sounds. We all know about the sights, but the National Championship wouldn’t be the same without the sounds. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah...
WSAV-TV
United Way of the Coastal Empire new partnership
United way partnering with our region's emergency management services. United way partnering with our region's emergency management services. ‘It was a calling—my calling’: SPD hosts swearing-in …. Police Chief Lenny Gunther took the oath with his family at his side. Walhourville fire, police chief sworn in. The City...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory Beach's family
Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory …. Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Head-on crash...
WSAV-TV
Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall
After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. ‘It was a calling—my calling’: SPD hosts swearing-in …...
WSAV-TV
Accredited with Quality: The Savannah Classical Academy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Earning high honors through the Georgia Accrediting Commission and the Georgia Department of Education, the Savannah Classical Academy strives to create a fantastic academic experience for their students. With the SCA lottery enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year available until January 20th, 2023, parents can...
WSAV-TV
The importance of cleaning your air ducts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the New Year in full swing people start working towards achieving their resolutions, like deep cleaning their houses. If you’re ready for that new year refresh within your home, how about starting with a deep cleaning of your air ducts?. Owner of Air...
Bonaventure Cemetery holds hidden treasures for those in search
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those in search of hidden treasures might find them this year at Bonaventure Cemetery. Developed on the site of Bonaventure Plantation, the setting not only rests on Wilmington River, east of Savannah, it has been a world-famous tourist destination for more than 150 years. Today, many people, both locals and tourists, […]
WSAV-TV
UGA fans call Mayor Van Johnson team's lucky charm
Championship Monday is here – and the Bulldogs have a chance to make history going back-to-back years as champions in the college football playoff era. UGA fans call Mayor Van Johnson team’s lucky charm. Championship Monday is here – and the Bulldogs have a chance to make history...
WSAV-TV
Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 Construction
Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between the Bull River bridge and the Lazaretto Creek bridge, but drivers are not happy with the wait times to get on and off the bridge. Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 Construction. Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between...
wtoc.com
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The gas tax suspension will come to an end in the state of Georgia. Drivers have not been paying the extra price at the pump since March of last year. Every time at the pump, you save about 30 cents a gallon. With all the drivers in Georgia over the past 10 months, that adds up to $1.7 billion.
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Savannah hit-and-run crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old injured. Around 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Martin Luther King Boulevard at W. Jones Street and found Katherine Boegel, of Walnut Creek, Calif., suffering from injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious […]
WYFF4.com
Georgia: Student hit, killed while chasing after school bus, coroner says
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia student was hit and killed Wednesday while chasing after the school bus, according to the coroner. According to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch, it happened on Maria Sorrell Road. Futch said the school bus was turning into a subdivision with blinkers on, but its...
Head-on crash involving fire truck injures 5 in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people, including two firefighters, are in the hospital following a head-on crash involving a fire truck in Savannah. According to Chatham Emergency Services (CES), at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham Fire Engine 3 was involved in a head-on collision with a dump truck. The Chatham County Police Department said the dump […]
Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact
For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
City Market nightlife in jeopardy after new ownership takes over
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those that call City Market home are concerned about an imposed curfew and what it means for business. Change is coming to City Market – a new ownership group plans to close all businesses by midnight in an effort to make the destination more family-friendly and safer overall. Several businesses within City […]
wtoc.com
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
1 injured in overnight armed robbery in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person is recovering after an armed robbery early Monday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department(SPD), officers responded to an armed robbery and shooting at West 42nd Street and Montgomery Street just after midnight. Police say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on a suspect at this […]
