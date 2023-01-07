Read full article on original website
Actor Taye Diggs and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Apryl Jones’ Relationship Timeline
A match made in TikTok heaven? Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones connected via social media and have continued to share their love story online. The All American star revealed he met the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood personality after he joined TikTok in December 2021. “I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and […]
Gangsta Boo Dies: Rapper & Three 6 Mafia Member Was 43
Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, known by her stage name Gangsta Boo, has died. The rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia was 43. The Memphis-born star was found dead on Sunday, January 1 at around 4 p.m. local time, and no cause of death has been determined, according to Fox 13 Memphis. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Catherine Cyran Dies: Daytime Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker Was 59 Related Story '1899' Canceled After One Season At Netflix Three 6 Mafia founding member DJ Paul shared a photo of Gangsta Boo with no caption following news of her death. Gangsta Boo was featured on...
50 Cent Again Suggests Jay-Z Didn’t Want Him For Super Bowl
He also claims Hov is trying to “look like a gay painter,” referencing the late Jean-Michel Basquiat. It was a Super Bowl halftime performance that has gone down in history, but 50 Cent is back with accusations about Jay-Z. Fif took to the stage with Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Dr. Dre. It was one of the most widely praised performances in recent halftime history, and 50 chatted with Big Boy’s Neighborhood about possible tension with Hov and his team.
‘We were scared’: Snoop Dogg says Dionne Warwick confronted him and Tupac over misogynistic rap lyrics
Snoop Dogg has revealed that Dionne Warwick once “scared” him after calling him out for his lyrics.The interaction occurred in the 1990s when the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, first found success in the music industry.“Walk on By” singer Warwick was not impressed with Snoop Dogg’s decision to use misogynistic slurs in his songs and, in a new documentary, revealed she set up a meeting to dress the rappers down.In CNN’s Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Warwick, 82, and Snoop Dogg, 51, recalled the meeting, with the latter saying: “We were kind of, like,...
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped
Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine Speaks Out In Support Of Women Ahead Of A Verdict In Tory Lanez Trial
Megan The Stallion's boyfriend Pardi speaks out ahead of the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial and gives encouragement to women who suffered injustices.
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
Cars Fuel Kanye: On the Verge of Ruin, Rapper Kanye West Sells His Luxurious Car Collection in an Attempt to Cushion Financial Downfall
Kanye West is in need of speed. The singer was a billionaire once and lost it all in a short span of time due to his split with brands like Adidas, Balenciaga, and GAP. While he still spends luxuriously, it is evident that he does not have much of wealth left to splurge.
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
T.I. and Tiny Harris Take Toy Company To Court For Making Toys in OMG Girlz Likeness
The courtrooms are full of hip-hop’s elite these days. Next up is T.I. and Tiny. The couple is preparing to go to trial in the intellectual property suit versus toymaker MGA Entertainment on behalf of the former girl rap group OMG Girlz. The lawsuit claims the toy company ripped off the likeness of the girl group for their L.O.L Surprise dolls after accusations made by T.I.’s stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, in April 2022.
