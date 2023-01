UConn's Adama Sanogo (21) turns to shoot as Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — Like he has time and time again this season, Adama Sanogo came up big for the UConn men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-9 junior forward finished with a game-high 26 points as the fourth-ranked Huskies topped Creighton 69-60 in Big East play before an announced sellout crowd of 10,167 at Gampel Pavilion.

It’s the first time the Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East) have beaten Creighton in program history.