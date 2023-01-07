Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
PGA Tour chief reveals if Tiger will be penalized in 2023 PIP race for missing designated events
2022 saw a remarkable win by 15 -time major champion Tiger Woods. In probably a bigger coup than the 2019 ‘Miracle’ Masters, the PGA Tour awarded the golfing legend a sum of $15 million for topping the PIP table, a ranking of factors involving:. 1) Internet Searches: Number...
Golf.com
What a Ping G430 driver, irons fitting did for this 14-handicap | ClubTest 2023
Welcome to GOLF.com’s ClubTest Proving Ground, where Managing Equipment Editor Jonathan Wall and Senior Equipment Editor Ryan Barath — along with a cast of GOLF writers and editors — put the latest designs and groundbreaking technology in the equipment space to the test on the range and the course. For 2023 ClubTest, we paired members of our staff with the latest gear from manufacturers to give you, the potential club buyer, “a real feel.”
Golf.com
Why the term ‘low and slow’ is a huge golf swing myth
The start of the golf swing is absolutely crucial for making solid contact. You’ve got to nail the takeaway if you want to have any sort of consistency in your swing. One adage commonly thrown around in regard to the backswing is to be “low and slow.” The theory goes that if you groove your backswing slowly and low to the ground, you’ll be less likely to make an error and ruin your swing from the start.
Golf Digest
Michael Jordan nearly aces Shadow Creek's signature par 3, still wears the baggiest clothes ever
Editor's note: The video in this post is actually from Michael Jordan's charity golf tournament at Shadow Creek in 2013. Thinking that an old video is new is never good, but we were informed that event raised $7 million for charity, and that is very good. We apologize for the mix-up, and are pretty sure MJ's golf shorts aren't as baggy these days.
golfmagic.com
"Someone needs to be held accountable" Rahm and Westwood hit out at OWGR issues
Lee Westwood, who participates in LIV Golf League events, says "someone needs to be held accountable" as the debate over world ranking points rages on. In case the news escaped you, Jon Rahm this week questioned the methodology of how world ranking points are calculated. The Spaniard is in red...
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm overcomes a big travel blunder, Paige Spiranac destroys a Twitter troll and the most dangerous shot in driving range history
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we want to thank the University of Georgia football team for allowing me to get a full night’s sleep on Monday. I can’t recall ever feeling safer about going to bed at halftime of a big game than I did with the Bulldogs beating TCU 38-7. It was almost as much of a rout as when my boss challenged me to an office outfit contest last year and was trounced. We like to think every underdog has a chance, but some battles are total mismatches—especially when someone isn’t as good at matching. Anyway, I’m feeling refreshed, rocking some fresh corduroys and ready to talk some golf. Let’s get to it.
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth leaning toward attending Super Bowl after WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open is always a party, but 2023 could bring new levels of chaos to the area with the Super Bowl being played right down the road. For those who don’t mind battling traffic, it could set up an epic weekend that features the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale and the NFL’s best battling for eternal glory.
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over
Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over. The Spaniard's details have been quietly scrubbed from the official website of the OEM. Garcia re-joined TaylorMade in 2021 before the PGA Championship. At the time, he was signed alongside another prominent free agent in Tommy Fleetwood. Now a member of...
slamwrestling.net
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week
New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
golfmagic.com
NEW: Callaway rolls out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023
Callaway has today rolled out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023. Both of the new golf ball ranges will be available at retail from January 26 at £29 per dozen. The launch comes just 24 hours after the brand released its brand new Paradym Driver. With the...
Golf Digest
If this guy really brought his clubs to a Masters practice round thinking he could play, he's a golf legend
As we've learned through the years, reddit can be an, um, interesting place. But you can find some true gems on there like the story of the guy who found a gem of a Scotty Cameron putter at a thrift store. And now, one of the greatest—and funniest—golf photos of all time.
Golf Digest
How making these 2 key changes can fix your chipping, quickly
If you’re looking to improve your short game, there’s a simple place to start, says Sara Dickson. Dickson, who is on our Golf Digest Best Young Teachers list and is the Director of golf at Wilderness Country Club in Naples, Fla., says you should take a look at your setup.
Golf.com
Does the PGA Tour pay winners enough? Pros ponder the question
Should PGA Tour winners cash even bigger checks? Adam Scott thinks it’s worth discussing. Or at least he was intrigued by the idea when a reporter brought it up during Scott’s Sony Open press conference on Tuesday. The PGA Tour has long distributed 18 percent of its tournament...
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am: List of athletes, celebrities golfing in the event
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The most decorated Olympian of all time, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, and one of four members of the MLB's 700-home run club are going to take the course at the Annexus Pro-Am in February. Michael Phelps, Emmitt Smith, and Albert Pujols are on the early...
golfmagic.com
Callaway PARADYM Triple Diamond 5-Wood vs Callaway PARADYM 3-Wood
- Explosive ball speeds and good distances suit a wide range of golfers. - The springy and solid feel of the face was very satisfying. - Good forgiveness across the face, particularly with the Paradym model. - £379 is a big price tag for a fairway wood. Callaway has...
