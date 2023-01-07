Read full article on original website
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined against Denver
Ayton (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton will miss both legs of the Suns' back-to-back with a left ankle sprain. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo will likely continue to receive extended minutes in his absence. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
Bears GM Ryan Poles says Chicago would need to be 'absolutely blown away' to take a QB at No. 1
Chicago, you are on the clock. After the Bears fell to the Vikings and Houston came away with a last-minute victory over the Colts in Week 18, the Bears find themselves with the top overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now that they've acquired that pick, the question becomes what they'll do with it.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
Padres' Craig Stammen: Inks MiLB deal with Friars
Stammen signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. After an impressive 2021 campaign with San Diego, Stammen came back with a 4.43 ERA and 1.35 WHIP season in 2022. He also spent roughly two months on the injured list due to shoulder problems. Stammen turns 39 in March, though if he's still able to put on a show in the minors, there's a chance he throws a few big-league innings in 2023.
Panthers' PJ Walker: Starts five games
Walker started five of his six games played this season, completing 63 of 106 attempts (59.4%) for 731 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Walker was thrust into Carolina's starting role amid injuries to Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Although he led the Panthers to a couple of wins, Walker was inconsistent prior to suffering an ankle injury of his own. As Walker is a restricted free agent this offseason, it may be surprising if he is retained, as his spot with the Panthers was connected to his former college coach, Matt Rhule, who was fired by Carolina early in the 2022 campaign.
2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
Royals' Matt Beaty: Latches on with Royals
Beaty signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Beaty will be invited to major-league spring training. The 29-year-old had a dreadful showing in 2022, batting .093/.170/.163 over 47 plate appearances with the Padres. Beaty had some useful stretches during his time with the Dodgers, though, and would seem to have a decent shot to crack the Royals' Opening Day roster as a part-time corner outfielder and infielder.
Magic's Jonathan Isaac, sidelined over 2 years, plays in G League game
Almost 2½ years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic's 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks.
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
Phillies' Vimael Machin: Reaches deal with Phils
Machin and the Phillies agreed Wednesday on a minor-league contract, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports. Machin's deal presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training that will enable him to compete for a bench spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old played almost exclusively at third base for Oakland in 2022, logging 253 plate appearances and slashing .220/.300/.287 with a 10.1 percent walk rate and an 18.6 percent strikeout rate.
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Designated for assignment
Bukauskas was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Bukauskas sustained a shoulder injury in March of 2022 that forced him to miss the start of last season, and he didn't make any major-league appearances for Arizona. He posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 19.1 innings over 20 relief appearances at Triple-A Reno in 2022, and he'll lose his spot on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster after the team re-signed Zach Davies on Wednesday.
Cardinals' Javon Wims: Inks new deal with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Wims to a reserve/future contract Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Wims signed with the Cardinals' practice squad during Week 2 and was elevated for one game over the course of the season. However, he did not record a statistic during this Week 5 contest, and the 28-year-old now has not logged a target since the 2020 season. Wims will look to secure an active roster spot heading into the 2023 season.
Jets' James Robinson: Non-factor after trade to NY
Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through...
Lions' Jermar Jefferson: Lands new deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Jefferson to a reserve/future contract Monday. Jefferson will get another chance to carve out a spot with Detroit heading into the offseason. The 2021 seventh-round pick logged 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns across seven games during his rookie season, though he spent the entirety of 2022 on the practice squad before being elevated for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Packers. Jefferson never wound up taking the field against Green Bay, though his experience with the team was still enough to earn him a new deal heading into this offseason.
Steelers' Ja'Marcus Bradley: Gets new contract from Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed Bradley to a reserve/future contract Tuesday. Bradley spent the majority of the 2022 regular season unsigned until joining up with the Steelers' practice squad Nov. 23. While he never suited up for Pittsburgh, it appears the 26-year-old made enough of an impression to earn a prospective contract heading into the 2023 offseason. Bradley has yet to make his NFL debut.
Boston Red Sox top prospects 2023: Marcelo Mayer leads list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
