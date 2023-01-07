Thanks in large part to the new GTP class where Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche will compete, anticipation is exceptionally high for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 28-29. Before that, however, is the Roar Before the 24 test session, which also includes qualifying for the Rolex, on January 20-22. And while we knew the cars that would be participating in the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and many teams had announced their driver lineups, the freshly-released entry list for the Roar provides much more insight into what’s expected.

