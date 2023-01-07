Stephen Curry Sends Big Warning To The NBA About Klay Thompson's Hot Run

Klay Thompson is having an impressive run with the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry is loving it.

The Golden State Warriors had a tumultuous start to the season, but now they're above the .500 mark and ready to continue climbing position on the Western Conference standings.

Even with Stephen Curry out due to an injury, the Dubs kept going, and all that hard work has paid off. With Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole stepping up , the Warriors are now 6th on the leaderboard, and Thompson is living a really sweet moment with the Dubs.

Klay is averaging 36 points per game in his last four games, with the Warriors winning 3 of those duels. He even dropped 54 on the Atlanta Hawks in an incredible performance by the shooting guard. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry has seen all the action from the sidelines, and he can't wait to be back on the court.

Stephen Curry Knows The Warriors Are Ready To Dominate The Competition

Still, he knows the Dubs are in great hands with Klay, who does so much on the court to lead his team to get important wins. Talking about whether Klay is 'back,' Curry said that Thompson has been doing incredible things for a while now, and he's not surprised that his Splash Brother is playing so well right now.

"That narrative around whether he's 'back' or not is interesting because you're always comparing him to what he was before, but we've known him to be a player that impacts winning in a lot of different ways," Curry explained, via NBC Sports. "Shooting the ball is obviously the first thing that everyone thinks about, so it's nice to see him make shots, it's nice to see him go for 50 (points) and still have that level."

Steph considers that Klay has been back since he made his debut last season, so these performances aren't new for him or a big surprise.

"He would tell you that we all love to shoot and score and all that, but the rest of it -- defending at a high level, being able to be a playmaker, hit big shots no matter if it's for 30 or 50 or whatever it is, have that kind of clutch opportunity," Curry said. "All those things matter. And so to see him do that, it's been really fun to watch and I'm super proud of him and happy for him because he's been through a lot with the injuries, he's been through a lot in terms of all the questions being asked around him and all the speculation on what level he can get back to. Now it's about how can he help us win and that will show itself in a lot of different ways."

The Golden State Warriors are the defending champions, and until they go down, they will hold that title. Not even Ja Morant and his incredible confidence can affect them, as they know very well what it takes to win.

The league missed a big chance to take them out of the competition when Stephen Curry got injured, and instead of doing that, they let the Warriors go from the 12th position to the 6th one. This team is dangerous, and now that their superstar is returning to action, things can only get better for them.

