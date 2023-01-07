Read full article on original website
Your Local Kohl's and Nordstrom Might Be Closing In 2023
More department store closures are expected in 2023, as some popular retailers struggle to adapt to the changing retail landscape and economic challenges. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)
Macy's is closing another batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list
The closures are part of a three-year restructuring plan Macy's announced in 2020, which included a total of 125 store closures.
Update: Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2023
A recent industry-wide downturn has renewed online speculation regarding the future of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently Closing
The closures, all in shopping malls, have been called "unexpected" by social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com and BestLifeOnline.com.
Walmart Charged Customers Double
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Another Bed Bath & Beyond Location Announced Today as Permanently Closing
The location is reported to be part of the 150 planned closures announced by the company in August. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyFreeman.com, Google.com, and MagicValley.com.
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023
Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.
A retail worker claims that workers wear clothing from the store and put them back on the rack without washing
Clothes for salePhoto byDiego Torres Silvestre from Sao Paulo, Brazil; CC-BY-2.0 A question that shoppers always have is whether you should wash new clothes before wearing them for the first time. And the answer is almost always yes. Studies have shown that new clothes can be dirtier than they look.
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Amazon employees will be left in limbo for 2 weeks while they wait to find out if they're among the 18,000 staff being laid off
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff that the company planned to inform impacted employees starting from January 18.
Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The CEO of one of America's biggest homebuilders said we're already in a 'housing recession,' and there are two other key signs that the real-estate market is still cooling
Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison said that rising interest rates could cause homebuilders to slow down next year, while also presenting new opportunities for buyers.
Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)
We are starting the new year with great savings at your favorite Costco store. In this video, I'll show you all the products you might be able to find on clearance, the new instant savings for the month of January, and much more. So, just a quick reminder: the products' availability may vary depending on your store or location.
Furious Kroger customers blast supermarket’s ‘skyrocketing, ridiculous prices and empty shelves’
CUSTOMERS who shop at Kroger are not happy with the supermarket chain as their prices have allegedly "skyrocketed." Shopping enthusiast Danno, who goes by the handle AdventureswithDanno, claims that Kroger has higher prices than normal on some items. Despite having sales on some vegetables and produce that Danno explained was...
Dollar General Registers Will Feature Stickers To Warn Customers About Alleged Overcharging
Claims against Dollar General due to overcharging are at an all-time high. What causes the issue? Inflation and understaffing. The shelf prices do not match the check-out machine ones at many locations. Shoppers have complained about the problem. State mystery buyers have also experienced cost differences.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?
Major chains like Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid are shuttering stores and limiting operating hours. Photo byMike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube. Experts say that these timing shifts and retail pharmacy closures can hinder access to prescriptions, especially for low-income patients.
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14th
The store has been a community stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Denver7.com.
