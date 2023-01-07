ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tatum, Boston set for matchup with San Antonio

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Boston Celtics (27-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-26, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Spurs -12.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with San Antonio. He currently ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game.

The Spurs have gone 8-13 at home. San Antonio allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 120.6 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 50.5%.

The Celtics are 12-7 in road games. Boston ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 21.2 points for the Spurs. Tre Jones is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Tatum is shooting 47.1% and averaging 30.7 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 117.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 47.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

AP source: Correa spurns Mets, reaches $200M deal with Twins

Carlos Correa has reversed course again, bringing him back to where he started in the most convoluted free-agent negotiation in baseball history. Correa agreed Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made. The agreement for the All-Star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy. The contract is subject to a successful physical, and Correa was in the Minneapolis area on Tuesday for the physical, the person said. More than 100 free agents negotiate contracts each offseason, and letters of agreement routinely are signed by agents and clubs that are subject to successful physicals. A player goes for exams and tests at a team-selected medical facility, club physicians review the results and the team finalizes the contract, which then is reported to Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Boston deferring $75M to Rafael Devers, paying through 2043

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers has $75 million in deferred salaries in his new contract with the Boston Red Sox, who committed $331 million over 11 seasons to the third baseman but will not fully pay the money until 2043. Boston on Wednesday finalized a 10-year contract worth $313.5 million that covers 2024-33 and follows a $17.5 million, one-year agreement reached on Jan. 3. Devers’ long-term deal includes a $20 million signing bonus, of which $5 million is payable each February from 2023-26. He gets salaries of $27.5 million a year from 2024-26, $31 million annually from 2027-30 and $29 million per season from 2031-33.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy