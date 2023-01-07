Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL
Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season
Now that the 2022 NFL regular season is behind us, I have taken the time to rank each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 season. There's a lot to unpack, so let's not waste any time. NOTE: Though in many cases these running backs led their respective teams...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NFL
NFL Offensive Player Rankings after the 2022 regular season; three playoff offenses with serious concerns
From where I sit, just a handful of offenses appear to be at the height of their powers entering the playoffs. One of them, Kansas City's potent attack, is literally running circles around opponents. With MVP front-runner Patrick Mahomes under center in K.C., I have zero concerns about the Chiefs'...
Losses and lessons: Jaguars' Josh Allen named AFC Defensive Player of the Week amid resurgence
As players returned to the Jaguars’ locker room after Tuesday’s practice, outside linebacker Josh Allen was engaged in conversation with teammate Gerrit Prince — an undrafted tight end out of UAB that’s a member of Jacksonville’s practice squad. Allen, realizing he was about to be requested for an interview, only agreed to do...
NFL
2023 Opponents Determined
The opponents for all 2023 regular-season games have been determined today by the NFL. The scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis. Under the formula, each team will play 17 regular-season games (and three preseason games) as follows:
NFL
Move the Sticks: Head coach firings & Week 18 recap
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 18 of the NFL season. The trio start by reacting to the Texans firing head coach Lovie Smith and also the Cardinals firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury, plus they give their thoughts on Cardinals GM Steve Keim stepping down from his position. Next, the guys focus on Rams head coach Sean McVay taking time away from the team to evaluate his future and they also hit on coaching candidates they'd like to see get an opportunity in 2023. After that, the trio discuss the Patriots-Bills, Titans-Jaguars, and Chargers-Broncos games. Then, the guys look at the Rams-Seahawks and Lions-Packers games, which decided the No. 7 seed in the NFC. To wrap up the show, the group touch on the top 5 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL
2022 All-Pro Team picks on defense: 49ers, Jets both deserve multiple reps
Nick Shook uses the eye test and Next Gen Stats to assemble his personal 2022 All-Pro Team. Below, he presents his defense. It's difficult to tell the story of the 2022 49ers without including Bosa near the start of the tale. Sure, the three quarterbacks have played an important part, but none has been as consistently important to San Francisco's fortunes this season as Bosa, the NFL leader in sacks (18.5), who also leads all edge rushers in quarterback pressures (73). The difference he makes comes in all shapes and sizes, from routine takedowns of Matthew Stafford in the 49ers' two meetings with the Rams to forcing quarterbacks into game-changing turnovers without even touching them. Opposing tackles must be aware of where No. 97 is at all times. After earning his third Pro Bowl bid in four years, Bosa should be leaving NFL Honors with some fancy new hardware.
NFL
2023 Pro Bowl Games Skills Competitions Announced
The NFL announced the unique skills competitions that Pro Bowl players from the AFC and NFC will compete in during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Taking place over two days in Las Vegas, the skills challenges will be broadcasted live for the first time on Thursday, February 2, on ESPN from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. ET, and the competitions will continue Sunday, February 5, throughout the day, along with the first NFL flag football games.
NFL
Giants head coach Brian Daboll: Playoff experience is 'probably overrated'
Brian Daboll will lead the New York Giants into the postseason for the first time in the big chair Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The lack of playoff experience is something Daboll finds overhyped. "I think really what you make out of it is the experience is probably overrated, to...
NFL
Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner
The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon. The team has since announced the news. Turner was the offensive coordinator for the last three seasons in Washington, and served as OC under head coach Ron Rivera for four years, including one with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.
NFL
Jerry Jones: 'No,' Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy's job is not at stake vs. Buccaneers
Though the Cowboys have yet to even take the field for their wild-card matchup Monday versus the Buccaneers, rumblings abound regarding head coach Mike McCarthy's future if an early Dallas exit is ahead. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did his darndest Tuesday to stop any of those rumors, as he was...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 10
2022 · 4-13-0 GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS. Former Giants general manager Jerry Reese will interview on Tuesday. LB Roquan Smith agreed to terms on five-year, $100 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 2022 · 7-10-0 COACHING...
NFL
Matt LaFleur open to Nathaniel Hackett returning to Packers staff in 2023 season
Matt LaFleur would be open to a Nathaniel Hackett return to Green Bay after the former Packers offensive coordinator was fired by the Denver Broncos last month. "I think I've definitely entertained all that," LaFleur said Monday after the Packers' season ended, via ESPN. "I think you can never have enough great coaches, and certainly you guys know how I feel about Nathaniel and the job he did here. But again, just getting started into the evaluation phase. I did talk to him after he got let go in Denver. I know that he needs some family time as well."
NFL
2022 All-Pro Team picks on offense: Chiefs, Browns, Eagles each deserve two spots
Nick Shook uses the eye test and Next Gen Stats to assemble his personal 2022 All-Pro Team. Below, he presents his offense. When you break the single-season record for offensive yards, it's pretty easy to explain why you're an All-Pro. Mahomes passed Drew Brees for the most all-time with 5,614 yards, reaching the total with 5,250 passing yards, 358 rushing yards and 6 receiving yards (via a completion to himself). So Mahomes didn't shatter the passing mark; this record will do. At this point, there are only two things that could keep Mahomes from taking this award annually: an injury, or a memorable season from another signal-caller. I could dive deeper into the numbers -- Mahomes finished with the best Next Gen Stats passer score (93) -- but it's not necessary.
NFL
Super Wild Card Weekend schedule announced
Super Wild Card Weekend will kick off in Santa Clara, California. Following the Detroit Lions' defeat of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, the NFL announced the schedule for the opening round of the playoffs, which begins with the NFC's second-seeded San Francisco 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills, Bengals remain on top heading into Super Wild Card Weekend
The 2022 regular season has, at long last, reached its conclusion. Now it gets really fun. The postseason promises drama, and eventual immortality for one team. But before any of that, let's take one last look at the league of 32. Next week, we'll cut down our breakdown to only cover teams who qualified for the postseason. That means this is goodbye to 18 others, including the Lions, a top-10 squad that couldn't find a seat when the NFL's game of playoff musical chairs came to an end.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: First 18 spots locked in; playoff-bound Eagles, Seahawks hold top-10 picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Super Wild Card Weekend, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Comments / 0