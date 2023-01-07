South Alabama has plucked another SEC player from the transfer portal, this time adding a commitment from Kentrel Bullock, formerly of Ole Miss. Bullock (5-11, 200) was rated a four star prospect by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite coming out of Columbia(MS) High School, where he ran for almost 2,000 yards and averaged nearly 10 yards per carry as a senior.. While he had some strong performances in his three springs in Oxford, he usually found his pathway to playing blocked by talented teammates like Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Quinshon Judkins. This season he did not record a carry in three games and redshirted. For his career he had 19 carries for 89 yards and one reception for two yards.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO