Women’s Hoops Prepares to Host Tennessee Thursday Night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team gears up to host Tennessee on Thursday night inside Reed Arena at 8 p.m. The Aggies (5-9, 0-4 SEC) have pulled together a 5-4 record when playing at Reed this season, only allowing their opponents to score 53.3 points per game in Aggieland. In their latest competition against Ole Miss, the Maroon & White held the Rebels to their lowest-scoring output of the season.
Aggie women picked as favorites to win 2023 SEC Tennis Championship in Coaches Poll
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M was picked to win 2023 Southeastern Conference women’s tennis title in coaches’ preseason poll announced Wednesday. Following a stelar 2021-2022 campaign in which the Aggies won both the SEC regular season and SEC tournament, they have been deemed the favorites to repeat as champions for this upcoming season.
Aggie Men’s Tennis Predicted to Finish Sixth in SEC
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team was picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, announced by the SEC Wednesday. The Aggies are coming off a sixth-place finish in the 2021-22 SEC regular season and are...
Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s 82-73 win vs. Ole Miss
The Tigers get their first SEC road win against the Rebels as they move to 13-3.
Franklin’s Bryson Washington elects to kick off college career at Baylor next week
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - They filed into Lions Gym Wednesday afternoon as Bryson Washington announced he would be graduating early after signing with Baylor back in December to continue his football career. Washington was a two way starter and two time state champion for the Lions. As a running back...
Auburn basketball loses starter to injury
The Auburn Tigers lose one of their starters to injury vs Ole Miss.
Distin Makes Bowerman Watch List Debut
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamara Distin, a two-time NCAA champion, was named to The Bowerman preseason watch list, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Tuesday. In 2022, Distin swept the Southeastern Conference and NCAA Indoor and Outdoor high jump titles, while winning 13 of the...
C-USA announces 2023 football schedule
2023 marks a year of change for the Sam Houston football program with the Bearkats beginning their first year as an FBS program and member of Conference USA. One of the biggest changes for the Bearkats starts with the schedule. On Tuesday, C-USA announced the conference schedule, and it will...
2023 Texas A&M football schedule: Aggies games, dates, opponents
2023 Texas A&M football schedule: Aggies games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. New Mexico Sept. 9 at Miami Sept. 16 vs. ULM Sept. 23 vs. Auburn Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas (Arlington) Oct. 7 vs. Alabama Oct. 14 at Tennessee Oct. 21 Idle Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina Nov. 4 at Ole Miss Nov. 11 vs. ...
Rudder Rangers beat College Station 69-60
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers (21-4, 3-1) beat College Station (16-10, 1-3) 69-60 Tuesday night at The Armory. Kevin Holmes led the Rangers with 27 points, while Kentun King added 18 and Jaquicse Martin tossed in 10. College Station got 17 points each from Willie Everline and Grayson...
Marble Named SEC MBKB Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Julius Marble was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday for his strong play in victories over Florida and LSU last week. Marble, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior from Dallas, averaged 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in the...
Book named Texas A&M Ventures GM
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Seasoned sports marketer Erik Book has been promoted by LEARFIELD to serve as general manager for Texas A&M Ventures, its local team dedicated entirely to the Aggies. Book joined Texas A&M Ventures as director of business development in November 2018 to lead sales efforts, which...
Morrison adds pair of associate head coaches to staff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison announced Monday the addition of Lindsey Gray-Walton and Jen Woods to the staff in associate head coaching roles. Gray-Walton brings an abundance of NCAA coaching experience to the Aggie coaching staff. Most recently, she held the head coaching...
Ole Miss Transfer RB Picks South Alabama
South Alabama has plucked another SEC player from the transfer portal, this time adding a commitment from Kentrel Bullock, formerly of Ole Miss. Bullock (5-11, 200) was rated a four star prospect by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite coming out of Columbia(MS) High School, where he ran for almost 2,000 yards and averaged nearly 10 yards per carry as a senior.. While he had some strong performances in his three springs in Oxford, he usually found his pathway to playing blocked by talented teammates like Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Quinshon Judkins. This season he did not record a carry in three games and redshirted. For his career he had 19 carries for 89 yards and one reception for two yards.
College Station picks up district win against Rudder
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station beat Rudder 75-36 at Cougar Gym on Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars improve to 7-12 overall while the Lady Rangers remain win-less. Both teams are back in action on Friday with Rangers hosting Lake Creek and the Cougars on the road at Brenham.
Ole Miss' crop of baseball transfers labeled top-15 group by D1Baseball
The Ole Miss baseball team's most recent crop of transfer players was recently named a top-15 group of transfers by D1Baseball.com, the No. 12 transfer class to be exact. Of the four-year transfers on this year's squad, Ethan Groff from Tulane, Anthony Calarco from Northwestern and Xavier Rivas from U-Indy.
Opinion: To me, one college in the SEC just means more
Colleges in the SEC are known for superb athletic teams, long-standing traditions and breathtaking campuses. One of the colleges is particularly special. Born and raised in South Alabama, I grew up an Auburn fan through and through. Now, I’m a proud Ole Miss Rebel. Although my granddad, parents, sister,...
Texas A&M hosts special guest for Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M announced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Dr. Bernice A. King, is speaking at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast this year. She is also the C.E.O of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, also known...
Boys & Girls Club to host golf tournament and tee-off party
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley’s 32nd annual Legends & Letterman Golf Tournament. The two-day event begins with a Tee-Off party with dueling piano entertainment hosted at Hurricane Harry’s on Sunday, March 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians selected for All-State Choir
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three musicians from A&M Consolidated High School were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Choir ensemble. Congratulations to Ashton Jasperson, Owen Troy, and Samantha Kasper. The performances will be held on February 11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention...
