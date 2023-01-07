Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
Collider
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Lead Screen Actors Guild Nominees
It's that time of year again: time for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, or SAGs. The SAGs are an indicator of what's on the radar in the film and TV industries, since the SAG-AFTRA union has over 100,000 members casting ballots, and it probably comes as no surprise as to what's coming out on top this year.
Collider
Misleading Movie Trailers That Should’ve Been Sued Over, From 'Rogue One' to 'King Kong'
A California judge ruled that movie studios can be sued for deceptive trailers. The plaintiffs were led to believe that the Universal Studios film Yesterday would feature the actress Ana de Armas, and it didn’t, despite her appearance in the trailer. The lawsuit is going ahead, setting a precedent that many moviegoers wish could be applied retroactively. How many times have we seen something cool in the trailer that didn’t show up in the film itself? Here are a few examples.
Collider
'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' to Open SXSW 2023
The first wave of films was announced for SXSW 2023 and there are some real crowd-pleasers set to open up the film festival in March. Chief among them is Paramount Pictures and eOne's highly-anticipated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves which will not only make its world premiere but will lead off the festivities on March 10. The Feature and Short Competitions, Midnighters, select titles from other categories, and XR Experience were also announced with more titles to be revealed in early February.
Collider
The Best Anthology Films, From 'The French Dispatch' to 'Creepshow'
Binge-watching is not for everyone. Whether it’s an animated sitcom with a floating timeline or a serialized HBO drama, some of us don’t have the stamina for hours of stop-start, stop-start narratives. Film, be it 90 minutes or over three hours, offers a story or experience in one breath. But sometimes, you might want a happy medium – a collection of episodic pieces within a cinematic runtime. That’s where the anthology film comes in.
Bella Ramsey Perfected Her ‘Last of Us’ American Accent by Swearing
British actress Bella Ramsey used curse words to master an American accent. The “Last of Us” actress and “Game of Thrones” alum revealed during “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that it was key swear words that helped her transform into post-apocalyptic video game character Ellie for the upcoming sci-fi series. “I had a dialect coach which was helpful,” Ramsey said of her American accent for the role. “The first phrase I mastered was ‘olive oil.’ It’s really hard, like, ‘olive oil.'” The next word Ramsey learned to say sans British accent was a curse word bleeped out on the “Late Late Show”...
Collider
From 'The Last of Us' to 'Ahsoka': 10 Most Anticipated Shows of 2023, According to IMDb
In with the new, out with the old! The new year brings in quite a bit of excitement and buzz around the entertainment industry—specifically in the realm of new films and television series. 2023 has been long-awaited by many fans of popular franchises or universes. Video game adaptations, more...
Collider
10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Gene Siskel
Gene Siskel was one of the most influential film critics of the 20th century. He reviewed movies for the Chicago Tribune from 1969 til the mid-'80s and was famous for his professional partnership with fellow reviewer Roger Ebert. "Gene Siskel and I were like tuning forks," Ebert has said. "Strike one, and the other would pick up the same frequency."
Collider
10 Best Horror Movies From 'Down Under,' According to Rotten Tomatoes
Australia is infamous for its deadly wildlife and vast stretches of empty land where it is easy for one to get lost. This harsh environment makes the country perfect for a horror movie setting, and countless films have done just that. From serial killers to zombies, various sub-genres of horror have tackled the land down under, with more than a few proving to be breakout successes as they go on to conquer the rest of the world.
Collider
'The Good Doctor' Spin-off, 'The Good Lawyer,' Casts Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman
Sequel to the announcement that ABC was developing a spin-off to The Good Doctor titled The Good Lawyer, the network has now revealed it has ordered a backdoor episode to set up the potential series with an air date also set. The legal spinoff of the hit medical drama was originally planned to be introduced in an embedded pilot, and it is exciting to see ABC progress with its development. The Good Lawyer will feature female leads with actresses Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman cast to portray a unique boss-subordinate relationship similar to that between Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in the parent show. McMann and Huffman will first be introduced to fans of the show in guest capacities in an upcoming episode of The Good Doctor.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Teaser Highlights the Horrors Ahead
Fans are only a week away from charting across the post-apocalyptic US with Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us. The series has the potential to break the video game curse and become the studio’s next big IP. To keep fans hyped the official Twitter account of the feature keeps teasing new snippets from the series. A new teaser trailer highlights many of the game’s pivotal moments which fans will see recreated in the upcoming series.
Collider
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Needs Real Life-or-Death Stakes for the Profilers
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Criminal Minds: Evolution. On Criminal Minds: Evolution, a dark revival of the CBS drama on Paramount+, the profilers have been tasked with hunting the most elusive serial killer they’ve ever seen: Elias Voit (Zach Gilford). Active since before 2005, though that is the earliest we’ve seen him in flashbacks, Voit has racked up a major body count across the country, and the pandemic has only made him more deadly. Though he stepped back from killing because of his family, he used his time and technological skills to create a secret network of serial killers online. Now that the pandemic has ended in-show, they are using their newly-acquired skills from his mentorship and kill kits — created by Voit to provide the essentials for their crimes — to murder their targets. And, in the midseason finale, two of our profilers end up in a life-threatening situation because of it.
Collider
What Is a Spaghetti Western?
The Western is one of the oldest genres in the history of cinema. 1903’s The Great Train Robbery served as one of the earliest examples of the possibilities within the cinematic medium as a whole, and ever since, American filmmakers have been fascinated by the mythology of the Old West. We still see Westerns today because the genre is not monolithic, and there are many ways for it to be diversified by new generations. Due to the flexibility within the Western genre, such subgenres as Sci-fi Westerns, Punk Westerns, Comedic Westerns, Neo-noir Westerns, Revisionist Westerns, Acid Westerns, and even Martial Arts Westerns have emerged. However, none have been more popular or influential in the industry than Spaghetti Westerns.
Collider
‘The Devil Conspiracy’ Clip Includes Satanists and a Bioengineered Jesus Christ [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for The Devil Conspiracy, an upcoming sci-fi horror from director Nathan Frankowski and writer Ed Alan. The movie is set in a future where it’s possible to clone every historical figure with only a tiny sample of DNA, which leads to an arms race for the control of Jesus Christ.
Collider
New ‘Plane’ Clip Shows Gerard Butler Fighting for Survival in a Hostile Territory [Exclusive]
Gerard Butler is set to face dire circumstances in the upcoming action-thriller, Plane. Ahead of the movie’s January 13 theatrical release, Collider can exclusively reveal just how dire Butler’s circumstances are with a new clip. The upcoming film will see Butler as a pilot, Brodie Torrance, whose plane...
