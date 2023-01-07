Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Criminal Minds: Evolution. On Criminal Minds: Evolution, a dark revival of the CBS drama on Paramount+, the profilers have been tasked with hunting the most elusive serial killer they’ve ever seen: Elias Voit (Zach Gilford). Active since before 2005, though that is the earliest we’ve seen him in flashbacks, Voit has racked up a major body count across the country, and the pandemic has only made him more deadly. Though he stepped back from killing because of his family, he used his time and technological skills to create a secret network of serial killers online. Now that the pandemic has ended in-show, they are using their newly-acquired skills from his mentorship and kill kits — created by Voit to provide the essentials for their crimes — to murder their targets. And, in the midseason finale, two of our profilers end up in a life-threatening situation because of it.

