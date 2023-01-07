Firefighters battle early morning car fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala firefights battle an early morning fire that destroyed two cars.

On Saturday, around 9:15 a.m. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire call on Southwest 42nd Street in Bellchase.

When crews arrived, they found two cars - a Ford Escape and a Hyundai Tucson - parked between two houses with their engines on fire.

Fire crews got the fire under control within two minutes and completely extinguished it in 15 minutes, according to a news release.

The fire did not endanger the homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No injuries were reported.

