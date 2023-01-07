Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
No. 24 Duke uses monster second half to topple Pitt
Kyle Filipowski’s 28 points and 15 rebounds helped power No. 24 Duke’s second-half comeback in a 77-69 victory against visiting
No. 12 Xavier edges Creighton for 10th straight win
Souley Boum had a game-high 26 points and 12th-ranked Xavier used a late second-half rally to beat visiting Creighton 90-87
