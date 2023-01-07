ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
MyWabashValley.com

Packers LB Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions Athletic Trainer

It’s the second time this season that Walker has been ejected from a game. View the original article to see embedded media. In the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 20–16 victory for the Lions over the Packers at Lambeau Field, Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker earned his second ejection of the season after shoving a member of the Detroit training staff.
GREEN BAY, WI
MyWabashValley.com

SI:AM | The Bills Rally Around Damar Hamlin in an Emotional Win

You couldn’t have scripted a better return to the field for the Bills. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I still can’t believe what Nyheim Hines did yesterday. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
BUFFALO, NY
MyWabashValley.com

Going home: Bills’ Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
BUFFALO, NY
MyWabashValley.com

Bill Belichick Will Return to Patriots for 2023 NFL Season

He’s coming back for his 24th season in New England. During the offseason, there are always questions about retirement or changes of scenery throughout the NFL—but never with Bill Belichick. After his team’s season came to an end on Sunday, the longtime Patriots coach didn’t leave anything to the imagination and said he intends to return to coach New England for the 2023 season.
MyWabashValley.com

Rob Gronkowski to Kick Field Goal in Live Super Bowl Commercial

The retired tight end is practicing for the kick of his lifetime on Sunday, Feb. 12. Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski will put his football cleats back on for this year’s Super Bowl, but not for the reason that some fans may think. The four-time Super Bowl champion is...
MyWabashValley.com

Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, Jalen Carter Declare for NFL Draft

Both are projected as top 10-caliber prospects. On the heels of Georgia's 65–7 demolition of TCU in the national championship, two of the Bulldogs’ stars are moving on to the next level. Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo and defensive lineman Jalen Carter have both declared for the NFL...
ATHENS, GA
MyWabashValley.com

‘Pending Physical’ Trends As Carlos Correa Finalizes Third Deal

Two deals fell apart after teams raised questions following his physical. Carlos Correa’s free agency has more twists and turns than a season of Game of Thrones, with the latest curveball morning on Tuesday. Correa has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Twins, a month after first coming to terms with the Giants and three weeks after doing the same with the Mets.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy