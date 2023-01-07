Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR RESTRICTED WEAPON, WARRANT
A transient was jailed for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and for a warrant, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy went to the area of Laura and D Streets in Myrtle Creek to contact another transient on a previous case. The second transient, a 33-year old man, had a warrant and was taken into custody for it. The suspect allegedly had a butterfly knife in his pocket and is restricted from possession of it by law.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN DIES IN PICKUP VERSUS BICYCLE ACCIDENT
A man died in a pickup versus bicycle accident Tuesday night on Highway 42 in Green. An Oregon State Police report said just before 8:30 p.m. troopers responded to the crash at the intersection with Grant Smith Road. A preliminary investigation indicated a pickup, operated by a Winston man, was...
klcc.org
Disabled man suing Medford police alleges retaliation at bus station
Former Medford resident John Malaer was denied access to a bus ride home to the Oregon Coast after attending depositions of Medford police officers and the city manager on Saturday. Malaer is suing the police department and the Jackson County Sheriff's office for false arrest and abuse inside the Jackson...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police cited a woman for second-degree criminal mischief on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 11:45 a.m. officers contacted the 44-year old at her camp in the 1500 block of Southeast Micelli Street. The woman had previously been warned about the large amount of trash and the damage to the area. The suspect was cited due to the extensive damage to the lawn around her camp. She was then released at the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUIT EARLY TUESDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed after a police pursuit early Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 2:00 a.m. a deputy saw a motorcycle traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate Five near McClain Avenue, just south of Roseburg. The deputy pursued the motorcycle which sped up. The deputy caught up to it six miles later. Prior to activating the patrol vehicle’s lights, the rider allegedly cut in front of a semi-truck to take the exit, which prevented the deputy from following.
kptv.com
About 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana destroyed after bust in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a bust in Wolf Creek on Monday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Leland Road regarding an illegal indoor marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED FOR PRIOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A woman was cited by Roseburg Police Tuesday morning for a prior alleged criminal mischief and road rage incident. An RPD report said on a past date a driver allegedly cut off a second driver as they exited the northbound off ramp of Interstate 5 onto West Harvard Avenue. The second driver reportedly followed the first driver into the parking lot of a nearby business where she got out of her vehicle and allegedly demanded that the first driver exit his, while she yelled profanities at him.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR REPORTED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a reported trespass incident on Monday. Information from RPD said at 4:50 p.m. the 53-year old was contacted after he allegedly entered a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after already having been trespassed from that location. The suspect admitted to going inside the store and said he had done so to get the name of their head of security.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A transient was jailed following an alleged trespass incident early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Southeast Lane Avenue to contact the 61-year old, who had previously been trespassed. Officers tried to get the suspect to leave on his own accord, but he refused.
kqennewsradio.com
MCPD ONLINE INVESTIGATION STILL ACTIVE
Officers with Myrtle Creek Police have an online investigation which is still active and have provided an update for residents. Detective Kevin Taggart said on Saturday, December 31st at about 11:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of Short Street. Taggart said a group of people from out of state had contacted a resident at the location regarding his alleged internet usage.
kqennewsradio.com
NOON HOUR CRASH AT WEST HARVARD AVENUE INTERSECTION
Roseburg Police dealt with a noon hour crash on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:05 p.m. officers responded to a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Umpqua Street. During their investigation, officers learned that a woman drove through a red light and her SUV crashed into the side of a second SUV. The other driver had a green light as she went left onto Harvard from Umpqua.
kezi.com
Douglas County man sent to federal prison for selling meth and illegal gun
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A Douglas County man will serve five years in federal prison for building and selling an illegal rifle and selling several ounces of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon. According to authorities, court documents show that in January 2021...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged trespass incident Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said at 2:40 p.m. 49-year old William Jepson was found trespassing on the property of the Elk’s Lodge in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. Jepson was allegedly using electricity from the building to charge his phone. He had been warned hours earlier for the same crimes but never left the property. He was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Jackson County. Jepson was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center after the jail would not house him due to his medical conditions.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY LIGHTING A TREE ON FIRE
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly lighting a tree on fire, early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:50 a.m. officers were flagged down by patrons of a business after they saw the 30-year old light a small tree on fire in the 1400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The suspect initially refused to stop for officers and walked down the road holding the small tree that was burning at one end.
kqennewsradio.com
COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR WEAPON AND DRUG CHARGES
A Douglas County man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, for manufacturing and selling an illegal short-barreled rifle and selling several ounces of methamphetamine. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, said 46-year old Gregory Wayne Ferguson was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and 4 years’ supervised release.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN JAILED FOLLOWING AN ALLEGED BURGLARY
A Sutherlin man was jailed following an alleged burglary early Saturday. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers interrupted a burglary in progress in the 1800 block of Ridge Water Drive after the homeowner detected motion on their camera system. 32-year old Preston Torguson was charged with...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A transient was jailed after an alleged strangulation incident Sunday night. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 8:45 p.m. 36-year old Jerrod Jones engaged in a fight at an establishment in the 200 block of West Central Avenue. That included allegedly strangling a victim after reading a text message on her phone that came from another individual.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged criminal mischief incident Monday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:00 a.m. officers contacted the 46-year old after she allegedly broke out the front window of the former Grocery Outlet building in the 900 block of West Harvard Avenue. The suspect was walking away from the building and told officers she was arguing with her boyfriend and elbowed the window, causing it to shatter.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY CRAWLING THROUGH A WINDOW
A Roseburg was jailed after an alleged trespass incident Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:10 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old after an employee of a business in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard allegedly saw him crawl through a window to get in a room. The suspect had not paid for a room since January 6th.
kqennewsradio.com
COUNTY OFFICES WILL CLOSED ON MONDAY FOR MLK HOLIDAY
Douglas County government offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Dale Cranford explains: “Dale” Q: News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. That means offices at the courthouse, justice building, county annex in Reedsport, Douglas County Museum, the landfill and transfer stations, fairgrounds and all external offices will not be open.
