ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyWabashValley.com

AP source: Correa spurns Mets, reaches $200M deal with Twins

Carlos Correa has reversed course again, bringing him back to where he started in the most convoluted free-agent negotiation in baseball history. Correa agreed Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MyWabashValley.com

Rodgers Dodges Questions After Spurning Jersey Trade Request

The Packers quarterback was coy about why he wants to keep the jersey from Sunday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams’s jersey swap request of Aaron Rodgers was spurned by the Packers quarterback on Sunday night after Detroit eliminated Green Bay with a 20–16 victory at Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
MyWabashValley.com

‘Pending Physical’ Trends As Carlos Correa Finalizes Third Deal

Two deals fell apart after teams raised questions following his physical. Carlos Correa’s free agency has more twists and turns than a season of Game of Thrones, with the latest curveball morning on Tuesday. Correa has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Twins, a month after first coming to terms with the Giants and three weeks after doing the same with the Mets.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MyWabashValley.com

Inside Carlos Correa’s Bizarre Return to the Twins

The superstar shortstop is heading back to Minnesota—pending a physical. Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Carlos Correa’s new nine-figure deal is pending a physical exam. This week, that’s the Twins’ responsibility; if they have questions about the process, they can ask the Giants, Correa’s team from Dec. 13 to Dec. 21, or the Mets, Correa’s team from Dec. 21 until midday Tuesday. In the past 29 days, the shortstop has signed with 10% of Major League Baseball. Correa, 28, must have spent more time in an MRI tube than with his family over the holidays.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MyWabashValley.com

EXPLAINER: Carlos Correa’s free-agent saga ends with Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — Forget about RBIs and OPS. Carlos Correa’s free-agent destination was decided by MRIs. At the end of the most convoluted high-profile free-agent negotiation in baseball history, the small-market Minnesota Twins ended up with the All-Star shortstop — and not the San Francisco Giants or New York Mets — because of their doctors’ comfort with Correa’s surgicaly repaired right leg.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MyWabashValley.com

Baker Mayfield Addresses Career Future Ahead of Free Agency

The quarterback will hit the open market in the 2023 offseason. After being released by the Panthers, Baker Mayfield finished the season on a solid note with the Rams. The quarterback went 2-3 for Los Angeles and seemed to rebuild some of his market value ahead of free agency this offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MyWabashValley.com

Bulls-Celtics NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

Spread, over/under and prop bets for Monday’s Bulls-Celtics game in Boston. The Celtics are nearly double-digit favorites. The fourth and final matchup between the Bulls and Celtics of the season tips off Monday night at TD Garden. Chicago leads the series, 2–1, and the home team has won each...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy