Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
This story about “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. You may well find that you can’t quite shake the haunted look in Danielle Deadwyler’s eyes in “Till” or forget about her anguished cries of grief. As Mamie Till-Mobley, whose civil rights activism was born from the blood of the brutal murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett, Deadwyler is masterful, bringing nuance to a woman whose pain was unimaginable and whose resolve to make change from her tragedy was unrivaled. To step into such a role was nothing if not intimidating — and while the actress didn’t hesitate to take the job, she knew it also required some caution.
It’s finally here! The trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion dropped on Jan. 11, and it’s full of all kinds of jaw-dropping moments. Obviously, Jen Shah wasn’t present for the reunion — she previously stated she chose not to attend given her legal situation — but Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete made up for her absence with their own drama.
