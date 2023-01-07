Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
‘Till’ Star Danielle Deadwyler Says Playing Emmett Till’s Mother Required ‘Complete Attention and Reverence’
This story about “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. You may well find that you can’t quite shake the haunted look in Danielle Deadwyler’s eyes in “Till” or forget about her anguished cries of grief. As Mamie Till-Mobley, whose civil rights activism was born from the blood of the brutal murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett, Deadwyler is masterful, bringing nuance to a woman whose pain was unimaginable and whose resolve to make change from her tragedy was unrivaled. To step into such a role was nothing if not intimidating — and while the actress didn’t hesitate to take the job, she knew it also required some caution.
‘Lucky Hank’ EP Paul Lieberstein Says New AMC Show Is ‘The Office’ With ‘Smarter People’
Winter TCA: The alum of the hit NBC sitcom serves as co-showrunner, executive producer and writer on the Bob Odenkirk-starring series
Golden Globes 2023: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘The Fabelmans’ Win Big (Complete Winners List)
The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association's awards gala returned
Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Learn Jeremy Renner Wore His Hawkeye Costume for Halloween (Video)
Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson have decided that Johansson’s Marvel co-star, Jeremy Renner, is someone who lives by a “better to ask for forgiveness than permission” mentality. That much is true, at least, when it comes to when and where he can wear his professional-grade Marvel Studios...
Ryan Reynolds Fires Back at Hugh Jackman With ‘Chappie’ Diss: ‘Wolverine and Deadpool, Who’s He Kidding?’ (Video)
The "Deadpool 3" co-stars have been playfully feuding since Jackman dissed Reynolds' "Spirited"
Regina Hall Cracks Up at Kevin Costner’s Golden Globes Absence Due to Flooding: ‘Stuck in Santa Barbara, Let’s Pray!’ (Video)
The "Yellowstone" star, who won the award for Best Actor in a TV drama series, was sheltering in place due to storms in Southern California
‘Turning Red’ Director Domee Shi and Producer Lindsey Collins Explain That ‘Godzilla-esque’ Showdown
TheWrap magazine: The scene plays with the idea of a kid worried about getting in trouble. "It's funny and scary at the same time," Collins says
James Wan, Jason Blum Talk ‘M3GAN’ Success and What It Means for a Potential Studio Merger
Atomic Monster and Blumhouse continue talks to join forces as their horror film opens to $30.4 million at the box office
‘School Spirits’ Trailer Drums Up a Support Group for the Afterlife in First Look at Paramount+ Series (Video)
The show follows Maddie, who is searching for answers about her mysterious disappearance
‘RHOSLC’ Reunion Trailer: Jen Shah May Be To Blame For Heather Gay’s Black Eye
It’s finally here! The trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion dropped on Jan. 11, and it’s full of all kinds of jaw-dropping moments. Obviously, Jen Shah wasn’t present for the reunion — she previously stated she chose not to attend given her legal situation — but Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete made up for her absence with their own drama.
Kevin Kline to Lead New MGM+ Series ‘American Classic’
Formerly known as Epix, the premium channel and streamer announced a development slate that also includes a docuseries on the rise of disco
Johnny Depp Was By Jeff Beck’s ‘Bedside When He Died’: He’s ‘Totally Devastated’
Johnny Depp was by the bedside of his close friend Jeff Beck as he passed away. The actor, 59, is “totally devastated” after the death of the legendary guitarist at the age of 78, per PEOPLE magazine. The publication noted that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was “was by Jeff’s bedside when he died along with some other rock stars.”
Academy Membership Grows Slightly, Pushes Oscar Voters Past 9,500
The number of voters grew by fewer than 100, and the Actors Branch dropped in size once again
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star Dolly De Leon ‘Doesn’t Feel Invisible’ After Critical Acclaim for Her Daring Performance
A version of this story about Dolly De Leon first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Spoiler alert: This article discusses events late in the plot of “Triangle of Sadness”. It’s not until the 95-minute mark in Ruben Östlund’s comedy “Triangle of Sadness” that...
‘Shin Ultraman’ Review: The ‘Shin Godzilla’ Team Revitalizes Another Japanese Pop-Culture Icon
There's no winking retro to this new spin on the TV hero (who dates back to the 60s), just a cleverly updated 21st-century take on the material
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Lead 2023 Screen Actors Guild Nominations
"Ozark" led all shows in the TV categories, followed by "Better Call Saul," "Barry" and "Only Murders in the Building"
