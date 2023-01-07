ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base

The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season

These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
Predicting landing spots for 4 former Yankees still stuck in free agency

The New York Yankees sit just about $3 million away from the dreaded Steve Cohen Tax threshold, and have made it perfectly clear they will not be passing that mark in 2023. If you, the fan, want another significant addition made, you’ll have to hope some team covets Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson beyond reason. Maybe, if MLB opens up a trade pipeline to Korea, the Yankees can find someone to absorb their salaries. Until then, the Bombers might be stuck.
