Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion

No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season

These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 Braves players who could be traded before Opening Day

The Atlanta Braves have been active in the trade market this offseason, dealing for the likes of Sean Murphy, previously a catcher for the A’s. Do they have more deals left to make?. Never count out Alex Anthopoulos on the offseason. AA has a habit for surprising even the...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Pete Carroll is either playing mind games or is scared of the 49ers

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had some eye-opening comments about the team’s playoff opponents, the San Francisco 49ers. The Seattle Seahawks did their part last week, defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to keep their playoff hopes alive. All they needed was for the Green Bay Packers to lose on Sunday Night Football.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Patriots dragging their feet with Bill O’Brien

While Bill O’Brien has been linked to the New England Patriots offensive coordinator job, there has been no contact between the two sides according to a new report. It’s no secret that the New England Patriots offense was their weak spot in the 2022 season, their first year without Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator.
New York Post

Jacque Vaughn’s message to Kevin Durant-less Nets: ‘no excuses’

The Nets’ season devolved into disaster a year ago with 11 consecutive losses and 16 of 21 defeats overall while superstar Kevin Durant was sidelined with a knee injury. Faced with a similar multi-week absence involving their leading scorer beginning Thursday night against the Celtics, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn — who replaced fired predecessor Steve Nash in October — believes this year’s Brooklyn edition is better equipped to handle such a stretch than it was one year ago. “Yes, no excuses. That’s the biggest thing for this group,” Vaughn said after practice Wednesday in Brooklyn. “To [be in] the position last year...
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

FanSided

