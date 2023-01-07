Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Info session set for seniors and their families in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seniors looking for information on local services or adults who are concerned about their aging parents will have the chance to pick up important information next week. Staff with the Park Vista Retirement Community will be working with volunteers from the Senior Support Action Group...
WYTV.com
New urgent care facility opens in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As development continues along the Glenwood Avenue corridor in Youngstown, a new Quickmed healthcare facility is now open. CEO Lena Esmail said this is the corporation’s 10th stand-alone location to go along with 10 others operating inside local schools in the area, offering non-emergency services, especially for those living nearby who don’t have easy access to transportation.
WYTV.com
Eastern Gateway receiving funding for EV training
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College will receive $914,000 in federal funding for electric vehicle technology training. The money was included in a comprehensive government funding package passed by Congress and was part of $19 million in directed spending for projects in the 13th District. It will pay for the installation of equipment and technology for training at the college.
WYTV.com
New superintendent named for Mohawk Schools
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A new superintendent has been hired for the Mohawk Area School District. Dr. Lorree Houk was officially hired Tuesday during the school board meeting. Houk’s four-year contract will take effect Feb. 18 and run through the end of the 2026-27 school year. The salary...
Citizens group holds meeting to petition removal of Commissioner Frenchko
Some residents in Trumbull County are calling for the removal of County Commissioner Niki Frenchcko.
WYTV.com
Donut shop in Poland expands
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A donut shop in Poland is getting bigger. OH Donut opened in September 2022. At the time, they only had seating for four people. This week, they added some room. The company decided to expand to the space next to the shop. It will now...
WYTV.com
TV gear, greenhouse included in school grant projects
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Teachers with special projects in the Boardman School District received grant money to help make their ideas come to life. The Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence awarded 11 teacher grants totaling $18,000. The money is part of a fund supported by individuals, families and businesses in the community.
WYTV.com
Penguin City beer goes statewide
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Beer is making its next move. The Valley brewery is expanding its market in Ohio. It just announced a new partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company, which has locations in Youngstown, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. The deal goes into effect Jan. 23. Beer...
WYTV.com
Veterans donate wheelchairs to local high school
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wheelchairs are an important piece of medical equipment to help an injured person get around or be taken somewhere. And to help with that, the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter donated seven wheelchairs to Austintown Fitch High School. The donation included six wheelchairs and...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
newsonthegreen.com
O’Brien wants paper streets vacated
Paul O’Brien, managing partner of Brookway Properties LLC, is asking the Trumbull County commissioners to vacate the paper streets on the former Brookfield High School property, which Brookway bought in 2015. The commissioners held a public viewing Jan. 5, and set a public hearing at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12...
WYTV.com
More damage than expected in Newton Falls school flooding
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls High School is still undergoing repairs after pipes burst last month, resulting in water damage throughout the building. According to interim superintendent Justin Christopher, the high school had two to three inches of water throughout 90% of the building, including the school’s gym floor.
WYTV.com
ALERRT active shooter training taking place in Poland
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Township Police Department is working in collaboration with the Poland Local School District and trustees on a major coordinated police training called ALERRT. ALERRT is a federally funded, nationally recognized active shooter training course out of Texas. It stands for Advanced Law Enforcement...
WYTV.com
Local businesses feel effects of high egg prices
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The next time you have a recipe that calls for eggs, you may think twice before buying them, because egg prices are substantially higher than they were last year. The most recent available consumer data shows that a dozen eggs in November 2022 cost,...
WYTV.com
Youngstown shooting victim remembered as caring mentor, bright student
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting is being remembered for her caring, bright and special personality. Kylearia Day was killed in a double homicide January 5, after the car she was a passenger in was shot up on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. The driver, 19-year-old Marquis Whitted, was also killed.
Barn rebuilds celebrated following devastating fire in Columbiana County
The family is nearly done rebuilding, and 2023 is getting off to a great start.
WYTV.com
Planetarium damaged in fire on YSU’s campus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ward Beecher Planetarium on Youngstown State University’s campus will be closed for some time for clean-up after a fire there Monday afternoon. According to an alert sent by YSU’s emergency alert system, a fire was reported in the Ward Beecher building around 12:30...
WFMJ.com
Lake Milton landscaper accused of pocketing $7,500 down payment for work never started
A Lake Milton landscaper has been arrested after a Canfield woman says she made a down payment on a $37,000 job that was never started. Robert McDonald, 70, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday on a theft warrant filed in Canfield Court. According to a sheriff’s department report,...
Report: Youngstown among worst U.S. cities for bed bugs
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home
This incident is under investigation.
