St. Bernard Rumpke facility faces second fire within 2 months

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to reports of a fire at Rumpke’s Cincinnati Recycling Facility in St. Bernard.

"The fire appears to have started around 1:30 p.m. today on the tipping floor," said Molly Yeager, communications manager for Rumpke Waste & Recycling.

St. Bernard Police Lt. Bill Ungruhe said no one was injured in the fire, and all occupants evacuated successfully.

Yeager said the fire appears to be contained. She also credited the plant's safety features, as well as the quick response of the various local fire departments.

This is not the first fire at this Rumpke location. In 2012, the facility burned to the ground and was rebuilt in 2013. More recently, a fire in November 2022 temporarily shut down the plant.

“Unfortunately, we have far too much experience with these types of events, as flammable items like batteries, propane tanks and full aerosol cans continue to mistakenly make their way into recycling,” Yeager said.

Rumpke reminds customers to follow the acceptable items list to prevent these types of fire events from occurring.

“We were fortunate to have staff on site today to quickly detect the fire and follow our standard operating procedures,” Yeager said.

She also said regularly scheduled service will not be impacted at this time.

