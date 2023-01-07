ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

MerryMustang
4d ago

Well, McCarthy thanking Trump almost made me vomit!! This is the worst possible thing that he could have said!! What are sane and rational people to think about the Speaker of the House thanking such a man who is on his way to prison!

Bj Ewing
4d ago

I told you McCarthy gets into the speaker seat hes gonna have Donnie sitting n ext to him..telling him what to do .. Yes lordy we are going to h*** in a hand basket..the GOP SHOULD BE SO PROUD

JustBes
4d ago

McCarthy has, yet again, attached his wagon to trump by showing his full servility to him. Since you've sealed your fate by selling your soul to stay in power, Mr McCarthy, you may as well jump on that wagon and enjoy your fast track ride to hell.

