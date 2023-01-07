ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The Masked Singer UK: Piece of Cake unmasked in latest episode

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Acwbe_0k71M8Ps00

Another contestant has been revealed in this year’s series of The Masked Singer .

Saturday 7 January’s episode of the new season saw characters including Piece of Cake, Fawn, Rubbish, Rhino, Pigeon and Jacket Potato face off against one another.

The panel of judges made some wild guesses in this episode, with names of famous politicians, comedians, singers and athletes all being thrown into the mix.

Jacket Potato, Rubbish and Piece of Cake ended up in the bottom three, with the judges left to decide who to vote out.

The judges first decided to save Rubbish, following his performance of “Let Me Entertain You” by Robbie Williams.

Jacket Potato was next to be saved, after singing “Viva Las Vegas” by Elvis Presley.

Ultimately, Piece of Cake was voted out of the contest, revealing herself to be Scottish singer Lulu , who had performed “Shiver” by Ed Sheeran on the contest.

She suggested the “few” clue was because she was one of the few singers to perform the James Bond theme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxK07_0k71M8Ps00

“My grandchildren love this show,” she said of her decision to take part, explaining that the cake costume was because she’s “so sweet”.

The judges were way off this one.

Mo Gilligan had guessed Icelandic singer Bjork, while Davina McCall guessed it was DJ and presenter Annie Mac. Jonathan Ross thought it was comedian Ruby Wax, while Rita Ora admitted she had “no idea” but guessed Kylie Minogue.

Many viewers on social media, however, guessed correctly that it was Lulu. Some were upset that she had been sent off so early, condeming the judges for what they deemed to be a “terrible” decision.

Others said that Piece of Cake was the obvious choice because it was “clearly” Lulu behind the mask.

See all the latest clues so far about the other contestants here .

The Masked Singer season four continues weekly on ITV1 and ITVX.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince Harry upstaged by Tom Hanks in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert skit

Prince Harry gets upstaged by the arrival of Tom Hanks on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a comedic skit. The skit, poking fun at British tradition, opens up with Harry apparently being greeted by trumpet players sporting regal uniforms.“Woah, woah, woah, stop, stop. Stephen, not needed, but thank you, I appreciate it,” the prince says, before being told it's not his reception and to get out of the way. The Hollywood actor then turns the corner, exclaiming: “I’m back! Where’s my fanfare?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
The Independent

Prince Harry fans saddened over claim he never hugged his grandmother: ‘Where is the family love?’

Prince Harry has drawn sympathy for claiming in his record-breaking book Spare that he was never able to hug his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke of Sussex’s highly-anticipated memoir finally hit shelves on Tuesday, 10 January. Just hours after the autobiography was released, more than 400,000 copies were sold in the UK, making Spare the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.The 38-year-old royal has shared many shocking revelations about the royal family in his new book, including an alleged fight between himself and his brother, Prince William; his emotional struggle after the death of his mother, Princess Diana; and...
The Independent

Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana

The Duke of Sussex has said that Tyler Perry offered him his Los Angeles house to stay in because his own mother had “loved” Diana, Princess of Wales.Harry said that the US actor and comedian had made the “generous” offer as he and Meghan sought to travel to America from Canada amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.Perry, who is known for multiple US television shows, revealed that after Diana’s famous visit to Harlem, New York in 1989, she could “do no wrong” in the eyes of his own mother.During her visit at the time of the US Aids...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Harry: I told Meghan not to take photo in front of Taj Mahal

The Duke of Sussex told his wife not to take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal as he did not want people to think she was mimicking his mother.In 1992, Diana, Princess of Wales was pictured sitting alone at the famous landmark on a tour of India, in an image considered symbolic of the state of her relationship with Charles.Writing in his memoir Spare, Harry says he and Meghan laughed about the advice he gave her ahead of a trip she was taking to India.Meg had never heard of this photo, and found the whole thing baffling, and...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan may retreat from spotlight for rest of year, says biographer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may retreat for the rest of the year as they have both told their sides of the story, the author of a biography on the couple has said.Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, said the frankness of Harry’s memoir Spare is the result of a man who for all of his life “hasn’t been able to share a word of it”.But he added there is not really much else to say and so royal watchers can expect to see a shift in the months ahead.Speaking about Harry, Mr Scobie told BBC Radio 4’s Today...
The Independent

William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding

Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
The Independent

Harry snubs royal family members in acknowledgements section of new book Spare

Members of the royal family have been omitted from the acknowledgements section of the Duke of Sussex’s new book.Harry’s autobiography Spare, due out on Tuesday, has sparked a furore, with revelations including how the Prince of Wales physically attacked him, how he killed 25 Taliban members during the Afghanistan conflict, and a recounting of taking cocaine and magic mushrooms.There is no mention of his brother William, his father the King or his grandmother, the late Queen, or other royal family members in the opening acknowledgements section, although he does thank his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and children Archie and...
The Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...

Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
The Independent

Carla Bruni sparks backlash after posting edited photo of Harry and Meghan

France’s former first lady, Carla Bruni has sparked a backlash for an edited photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ahead of the realease of the Duke of Sussex’s new memoir, Spare. On Monday, the 55-year-old model shared a picture of the pair that was taken in 2018, ahead of their royal wedding. However, Bruni –who is married to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy – made some changes to the image, as she replaced the Duchess of Sussex’s face with Yoko Ono. Bruni’s caption of her post also featured lines from The Beatles’ 1967 song, “All You Need Is Love”.“All...
The Independent

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael shocks with Scientology joke about Tom Cruise and David Miscavige’s wife

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael shocked the crowd with a Scientology comment about Tom Cruise.The comedian addressed the fact that, in 2022, Cruise returned the Golden Globe trophies he won in the past amid a boycott of the awards’ organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).The controversy followed an exposé into the lack of diversity within the HFPA, and a separate ethics scandal.Carmichael returned to the stage midway through the ceremony, and said: “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe...
The Independent

Jeff Beck death: Legendary rock guitarist who recently toured with Johnny Depp dies aged 78

Jeff Beck has died, at the age of 78.The rock guitarist died on Tuesday (10 January) after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”.Beck’s representative confirmed the news in a statement (via Variety), writing: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday.“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”Beck recently completed a tour supporting 18, his album with Johnny Depp. The pair said they titled their album 18 after the creative outburst they felt working together....
The Independent

Fans defend Prince Harry for speaking about Caroline Flack in bombshell memoir

Fans have rushed to defend Prince Harry for speaking about Caroline Flack in his memoir, Spare, in which he recalls having a brief relationship with the late TV presenter, who died by suicide in 2020.In the tell-all book, which leaked after the memoir was accidentally published in Spain five days early, Harry recalls meeting the former Love Island host in 2009 at a restaurant during a night out with their mutual friend.Describing Flack as “funny”, “sweet”, and “cool”, Harry wrote: “Very soon after [the media] papped me and Flack, those photos set off a frenzy. Within hours a mob...
The Independent

London bookstores deserted on morning of Spare release despite book topping bestseller lists

Book stores in London were quiet this morning as Prince Harry's memoir hit shelves, despite the tell-all book topping best-seller lists. The Duke of Sussex’s explosive book Spare has been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book after going on sale on Tuesday. The book had made headlines worldwide in recent days, with copies on sale early in Spain revealing jaw-dropping secrets about the royals.Despite the rapid sales and the memoir leading multiple best-seller lists, it seemed business as usual on Tuesday in London bookshops. The Independent visited three Waterstones bookstores, which were seemingly empty with copies of the book neatly stacked...
The Independent

‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success

James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
The Independent

Who is James Hewitt, the officer who had an affair with Princess Diana?

Ahead of the release of Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, every aspect of modern royal drama has been under additional scrutiny.This includes those surrounding the royal family – past and present – such as James Hewitt.Military man Major James Hewitt was embroiled in one of the biggest royal scandals of the last century, when he had an affair with the Princess of Wales, Diana, during her marriage to Prince Charles.Well-known to those who lived through the press frenzy of the era, Diana’s and Hewitt’s affair hit all the headlines – especially after the affair was confirmed by the princess...
The Independent

Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78

Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died. He was 78.Beck died Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. Beck first came to prominence as a member of the Yardbirds and then went out on his own in a solo career that incorporated hard rock, jazz, funky blues and even opera. He was known for his improvising, love of harmonics and the whammy bar on his...
The Independent

Voices: The detail in the Harry and William revelations everyone is missing

In his forthcoming memoir Spare, Prince Harry claims Prince William attacked him during an argument at the younger brother’s Nottingham Cottage home in 2019. The first person the Duke of Sussex called after the physical fight was not his wife – who was the main subject of the brothers’ alleged squabble – but his therapist.In an extract from the royal’s book, which is due for release on 10 January, Harry writes that his older brother grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace off and “knocked” him to the ground. The argument began when William allegedly called Meghan “difficult”,...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy