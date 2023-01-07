Man with ties to Fayette County accused of molesting teen with autism arrested

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man wanted for drugging and molesting a teen with autism who has ties to Fayette County has been arrested in Indiana, U.S. Marshals said.

In September of 2021, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Alain Forget, who was wanted out of Florida for the attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

U.S. Marshals say Forget is accused of drugging and sexually molesting a teenager with autism in Hamilton County, Florida. They say the teen later died. Forget was found to be hiding out in Fayette County, West Virginia.

Forget was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New Albany, Indiana without incident.

He is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail in Indiana awaiting extradition to Florida.