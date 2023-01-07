ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Man with ties to Fayette County accused of molesting teen with autism arrested

By Austin Simms
 4 days ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man wanted for drugging and molesting a teen with autism who has ties to Fayette County has been arrested in Indiana, U.S. Marshals said.

In September of 2021, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Alain Forget, who was wanted out of Florida for the attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

U.S. Marshals say Forget is accused of drugging and sexually molesting a teenager with autism in Hamilton County, Florida. They say the teen later died. Forget was found to be hiding out in Fayette County, West Virginia.

Forget was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New Albany, Indiana without incident.

He is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail in Indiana awaiting extradition to Florida.

lootpress.com

Inmate Pleads Guilty to Possessing Weapon at FCI McDowell

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ray Ramirez-Bueno, 59, a federal inmate, pleaded guilty today to possession of a weapon while an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell. According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 10, 2021, a FCI McDowell staff member conducting a pat-down...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Logan County Woman Sentenced for COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Alexis Ransom, 25, of Logan, was sentenced today to five years of federal probation and ordered today to pay $42,250.00 in restitution for a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of over $42,250.00 in COVID-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
