Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The Best Headphones Unveiled at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show has officially wrapped up, and we're left going through the trove of cool gear that launched this year, including the best headphones.
makeuseof.com
What Is Hisense's New ULED X Television Set All About?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most major brands that come to CES often arrive with several new product launches. Hisense was no different this year as the company announced a slew of devices including the U8K, U7K, and U6K series. The star of the show, however, was the company's brightest TV yet, the ULED X.
makeuseof.com
Fantastic Google Pixel 7 Goes Back to Black Friday Price
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel 7 is once more available for $500, which is the same price it had back on Black Friday. That's $100 under the recommended retail price. Given the quality of the Pixel 7 smartphone, this is an extremely good price to purchase it for.
makeuseof.com
LaserPecker 2 Review: Small-Format Engraving on the Go
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The LaserPecker 2 offers a portable solution for laser engraving on demand. For those short on space or needing the option to engrave while traveling, it's perfect Professional users may find some limitations due to its working area and potential cutting area restrictions out-of-the-box, but its versatility shines with smaller-scaled jobs.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Quick Settings on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The new "Quick Settings" settings feature in Windows 11 does what it says on the tin. It offers a shortcut to tweak various settings on your Windows computers without getting you muddled in the whole settings menu. It gives you everything from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Focus Assist, Nearby Sharing, Mobile hotspot, and so on in one place in the corner of your desktop.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Free Mobile-Ready Portfolio With Canva
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Creating a mobile-ready portfolio website is a must if you want to showcase your work. A portfolio displaying your best projects is one of the first things clients look for when you're job searching. Thankfully, Canva makes it easy to create a design that fits mobile screens. Here's how you can make one.
makeuseof.com
How Do Load Balancers and Real IP Relationship Risk Your Security?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the benefits of being a security specialist is working with numerous teams. After an audit, security specialists will have the opportunity to work with database administrators and analysts. For an application to work properly and securely, these teams try to deal with security vulnerabilities that have a common basis. Dialogues between these teams raise some issues with real IP.
makeuseof.com
Jackery Reveals Revolutionary New Portable Solar Generators at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. During CES 2023, Jackery, a well-known brand for offering green outdoor energy solutions, revealed two new portable solar generators. The Jackery 3000 Pro and Jackery 1500...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Hide Apps on Your iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sick of people snooping through your phone's contents? We can teach you different ways to hide apps so that no one accidentally stumbles upon them. With...
makeuseof.com
The Best Skincare Fridges
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Skincare fridges are the ideal accessory for your beauty area, allowing you to keep your cosmetics cool. When you wake up...
makeuseof.com
Why Are Nintendo Switch Games So Expensive?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Gaming is an expensive hobby. And while most games are expensive when they are first released, you can usually look forward to them going down in price. Maybe you wait for a year or so to purchase that game you were looking forward to once it's a little cheaper.
makeuseof.com
The Best Heated Gloves for the Winter
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Maybe you're someone who suffers from bad circulation during the colder months? Perhaps you work out in the cold for long stretches of time? Whoever you are, you're almost certainly going to reap the benefits of a pair of heated gloves during the colder months.
makeuseof.com
How to Use KDE Discover to Manage Linux Apps, Widgets, and Much More
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Discover is the default package manager for the KDE Plasma desktop. Both Discover and KDE Plasma are found in a growing number of Linux distributions, including the version of Linux that powers the Steam Deck.
makeuseof.com
Why Are Pixel 7 Cameras Shattering and What Can You Do About It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro was supposed to be Google’s magnum opus. For a moment, it was. Judging by the accolades the phones received in the final months of 2022, it seemed like Google was ready to hang a “mission accomplished” banner over their headquarters in Mountain View, California, complete with a 21 Gun Salute.
makeuseof.com
Is the Enhancement Tab Missing in Windows 11? Try These 5 Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Enhancement tab in the audio device properties window can improve your system's sound quality. But for many users, the Enhancement tab goes missing after upgrading to Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
What Is an SQL Injection? Is It Dangerous?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If there's one thing cybercriminals love, it's data. Stolen data is highly valuable on illicit marketplaces, and access to private databases can be a great way for malicious actors to make a profit from their ventures. One way to access private data is via an SQL injection. But what exactly is an SQL injection, how does it work, and can such an attack be prevented?
makeuseof.com
Evercade EXP Is the Ultimate Portable Retro Gaming Experience
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking for a portable retro gaming console that doesn't rely on downloading illegal ROMs, then the Evercade EXP is exactly what you need. It's not perfect: the console is missing Bluetooth connectivity, support for USB controllers, and cartridge collections typically have one or two games that aren't all that good.
makeuseof.com
6 Linux and Open-Source Technologies That Made the Steam Deck Possible
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While Steam's user interface isn't open source, nor are most of the games, the experience wouldn't be possible without an entire stack of free and open-source technology underneath. Valve knows this, and they're paying numerous developers to improve the technologies they depend on.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Authorization Manager in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When managing user accounts and permissions on Windows, the Authorization Manager tool is an essential part of the process. It allows you to set security settings for specific users or groups as well as view and manage existing user roles.
makeuseof.com
How to Play Relaxing Background Sounds on Your Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ambient noise is the best way to separate yourself from the outside world to focus on work, put yourself to sleep or simply stay calm. If you've been using third-party apps for white noise on your Mac so far, it's time you get rid of them.
Comments / 0