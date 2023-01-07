Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The new "Quick Settings" settings feature in Windows 11 does what it says on the tin. It offers a shortcut to tweak various settings on your Windows computers without getting you muddled in the whole settings menu. It gives you everything from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Focus Assist, Nearby Sharing, Mobile hotspot, and so on in one place in the corner of your desktop.

