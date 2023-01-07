ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section III boys basketball stats leaders (Week 6)

Section III boys basketball stats leaders through Jan. 8. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
New girls basketball state poll: 1 Section III team dropped from rankings

For the third straight week, West Canada Valley is the highest-ranked Section III girls basketball poll in the New York State Sportswriters Association poll. The Indians are again No. 1 in Class D. General Brown (No. 2 in Class C) and Poland (No. 3 in Class D) are the only other Section III schools ranked in the top five of their respective classes.
