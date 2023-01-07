Read full article on original website
Section III boys basketball stats leaders (Week 6)
Section III boys basketball stats leaders through Jan. 8. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Who are midseason boys basketball MVPs? 24 Section III coaches make their picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — With just about half a season under their belts, some of Section III’s best boys basketball players are making their presence felt on the court. We asked every Section III coach for a player who has stepped up and earned the title of midseason Most Valuable Player this winter. Here are the responses from coaches that responded:
High school basketball roundup: Trevor Roe free throws give Fayetteville-Manlius 56-55 win over New Hartford
Trevor Roe connected on two free throws with 17 seconds left in the game to help the Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball team to a 56-55 victory over New Hartford on Sunday at Hamilton College. The game was part of the Mohawk Valley Classic.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 11
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 11. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball finding ’rhythm’ with win over East Syracuse Minoa
Jamesville-DeWitt’s girls basketball team was in the midst of a three-game skid heading into Tuesday’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup against East Syracuse Minoa.
Christian Brothers Academy senior catches full-court pass, lays in buzzer-beater in less than 2 seconds (video)
Christian Brothers Academy senior Luke Boule caught a full-court pass from Braeden Burns while streaking to the rim and laid in a game-winning bucket with less than two seconds left in a boys basketball game against Chittenango on Tuesday night.
Top 10 scoring performances in Section III boys basketball this season
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III boys basketball season is near the halfway mark. >> Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 6): 3 new teams join rankings. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
CNY JV girls basketball team makes SportsCenter’s Top 10 (video)
West Genesee freshman Alanna Bowman sank a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to end the third quarter to help her junior varsity basketball team against Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday night. After a tweet including the shot went out, ESPN’s flagship program picked up the clip and featured it as part of...
Liverpool bench huge in dominant 2nd quarter vs. C-NS in boys basketball matchup (33 photos)
Liverpool boys basketball outscored Cicero-North Syracuse 25-14 in the second quarter of Tuesday’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup.
24 students win right to compete in syracuse.com | The Post-Standard spelling bee
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twenty-four Central New York students have earned the right to compete in the final oral round of The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee. The students won their school spelling bees and competed in the online regional round to qualify for the local final round, according to organizers.
All-CNY boys basketball player of the year scores 32, breaks school’s all-time scoring record (video)
New Hartford’s standout senior and 2022 All-CNY large school boys basketball player of the year Zach Philipkoski added to his impressive high school resume by becoming the school’s all-time scoring leader during Tuesday night’s 66-57 win over Utica Proctor. Philipkoski surpassed Tim Welchon Jr.’s 1,416 points in...
New girls basketball state poll: 1 Section III team dropped from rankings
For the third straight week, West Canada Valley is the highest-ranked Section III girls basketball poll in the New York State Sportswriters Association poll. The Indians are again No. 1 in Class D. General Brown (No. 2 in Class C) and Poland (No. 3 in Class D) are the only other Section III schools ranked in the top five of their respective classes.
