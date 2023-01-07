Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Today: Here's what the first two rounds should look like in 2023 drafts
The 2022 NFL regular season is now officially finished, but we already started looking ahead to 2023 last week. I gave you my way-too-early rankings for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end in last week's newsletter, and having just completed my first 2023 mock draft, now is as good a time as any to try to get a sense of what the top of the draft should look like.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rasul Douglas tried to snatch ball from Lions long snapper, then penalized for hitting Detroit tackle
In the final game of the 2022 regular season, Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas gave us one of the more puzzling sequences that we've seen all year. As the first half came to a close in Green Bay's Week 18 matchup with the Lions at Lambeau Field, Detroit was lining up for a field goal to draw within three before the break. As Michael Badgley was lining up for the attempt, officials began blowing their whistles to stop the play. At that point, Douglas then walked toward the line of scrimmage, got into the scrum of offensive linemen who were mostly still set, and tried to snatch the ball away from long-snapper Scott Daly.
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury
Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
CBS Sports
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Laquon Treadwell: Role evaporates in Week 18
Wasn't targeted and played just five offensive snaps in the 19-16 overtime win versus the Rams on Sunday. Treadwell combined for 101 offensive snaps and nine targets through the previous two weeks, but he spent most of his time on the bench in the must-win divisional matchup while Cade Johnson and rookie Dareke Young split the No. 3 duties. It's unclear how the snaps will be split in the wild-card game versus the 49ers on Saturday. Treadwell could be back in the mix, but it looks like head coach Pete Carroll favors Johnson and Young for now.
Joe Gilbert set for NFL playoffs against Cowboys
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 […]
Jets part ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur
The New York Jets, who saw noteworthy poor quarterback play in 2022 and missed the playoffs following a 7-4 start,
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Auden Tate: Gets another deal with Cardinals
Tate signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona on Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Tate spent the majority of the 2022 campaign on and off the Eagles' practice squad before joining up with Arizona on Jan. 4. This marked the first time in the 25-year-old's career that he did not appear in a regular-season game, and he has now accumulated 17 receptions since the 2019 season. Tate figures to compete for a depth role in this heavily stocked receiving corps.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Brock Purdy, Skylar Thompson to become first seventh-round rookie QBs to start since 1950
The NFL hasn't had a rookie quarterback drafted in the seventh round start a playoff game in over 70 years. The league may have two accomplish the feat on Super Wild Card Weekend. With Tua Tagovailoa being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jamal Agnew: Dealing with injury
Agnew (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Jaguars' practice Tuesday. Agnew logged exactly one reception for the third game in a row while playing his typical share of snaps during Saturday's win over Tennessee. However, it appears he came away from this contest with a shoulder injury, keeping him limited during Jacksonville's first practice ahead of this Saturday's wild-card matchup versus the Chargers. Agnew has served as the Jaguars' primary returner on special teams this season, and he recorded a season-long 54-yard kick return during the second quarter Week 18. The 27-year-old will have two more opportunities to increase his practice activity heading to the playoffs.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Colts trade up to pick Bryce Young at No. 1; Raiders reload at QB with Will Levis
The Colts have to make a move that shakes the bedrock of their organization, and it can be by way of trading to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select a quarterback. That's precisely what they do here. And what are the Raiders going to do...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Three reasons to root for Jaguars, including Trevor Lawrence breakout, new winning culture
The Jacksonville Jaguars were not supposed to make the postseason in Year 1 with Doug Pederson, yet here they are. Jacksonville was sitting 2-6 and 4-8 at separate points this season. Then it won its last five games and rallied to win the AFC South with a winning record -- the franchise's first since 2017.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: Non-factor after trade to NY
Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through...
CBS Sports
Packers' Nick Guggemos: Gets another deal with Packers
Green Bay signed Guggemos to a reserve/future contract Tuesday. Guggemos bounced around multiple teams during the first two years of his career before joining the Packers' practice squad Nov. 29. The 27-year-old never worked his way onto the active roster before the end of this regular season, and he has yet to make his NFL debut. The 6-foot-5 tight end will now look to earn a role with Green Bay this offseason.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luke Jackson: Joins San Fran on two-year pact
Jackson (elbow) signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Giants on Monday. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson will take home $9.5 million between the first two years of his contract, which also includes a $7 million club option or $2 million buyout for the 2025 season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery this past April, Jackson will be a candidate to open the upcoming season on the 60-day injured list, but he should be at close to full health by around the All-Star break, if not sooner. The 31-year-old handled a pivotal role out of the bullpen for Atlanta's World Series-winning club in 2021, turning in a 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 63.2 frames while notching a career-high 31 holds.
