Phillies acquire All-Star reliever Gregory Soto from Tigers

 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired All-Star reliever Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens, son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, from the Detroit Tigers on Saturday in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands.

Soto, an AL All-Star the last two years, had career highs with 30 saves and 64 games last season with 60 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old left-hander has a career record of 8-20 with 50 saves in 186 appearances over four years with the Tigers.

The 26-year-old Clemens made his major league debut in Detroit last season, and hit .145 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 56 games. He played three infield positions and in the outfield along with pitching in seven games when the Tigers didn’t want to tax the bullpen more in lopsided games.

The 26-year-old Vierling hit .260 with eight homers and 38 RBIs in 151 games over two seasons with the Phillies. The 25-year-old Maton hit .250 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 86 games over two seasons in Philadelphia. The 26-year-old Span spent much of last season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, hitting .308, and did not have a hit in four plate appearances over three games with the Phillies.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

