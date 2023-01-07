NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
03-04-05-27-30
(three, four, five, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Lucky For Life
04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-2-6, Fireball: 6
(four, two, six; Fireball: six)
Pick 3 Evening
2-2-5, Fireball: 8
(two, two, five; Fireball: eight)
Pick 4 Day
2-5-2-4, Fireball:
(two, five, two, four; Fireball: zero)
Pick 4 Evening
0-3-9-3, Fireball: 9
(zero, three, nine, three; Fireball: nine)
Powerball
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000
Comments / 0