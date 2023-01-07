ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

abcnews4.com

Lowcountry Food Bank among recipients of Palmetto Moon's 10K donation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Palmetto Moon Wednesday announced the non-profit recipients of its "Together, Let's Do Good" giving campaign. The Charleston-based lifestyle retailer donated $1,000 each to 10 non-profit organizations in the Southeast. According to a press release from Palmetto Moon, three non-profits in South Carolina were awarded: Lowcountry...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

25 CHS flights delayed following nationwide FAA computer outage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roughly 25 flights are delayed at Charleston International Airport Wednesday morning due to the Federal Aviation Administration's computer outage. The computer outage caused all domestic flights to be grounded until 9 a.m. Just after 9 a.m., Charleston International Airport officials released the following statement:
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Developer proposing third design for apartment complex at 295 Calhoun

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1/11/23) -- The proposal has been "deferred," according to the Board of Architectural Review's meeting agenda. ORIGINAL STORY: The Board of Architectural Review will hear a new design for a proposed apartment complex on 295 Calhoun Street amid objection from the Preservation Society of Charleston (PSC).
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

DD2 works to combat overcrowding in at least 6 schools

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Too many students. That's the status for six Dorchester District 2 schools. The district said it's working hard to manage its enrollment. DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district is working to make sure if a school is at or over-capacity, the quality of education is still strong.
live5news.com

Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

FlexCold establishing cold storage operations in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A leading cold storage warehousing and logistics company has announced plans to establish operations in Dorchester County. The company FlexCold will invest $49.9 million in the new operations which will create 59 jobs. Headquartered in Charleston, FlexCold provides customers with personalized cold storage expertise....
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash on I-26 WB near University Boulevard causing heavy delays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:35 p.m.): All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: Two westbound lanes are blocked on I-26 near University Boulevard for a crash Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., traffic was backed up more than seven miles. There's no word on any potential injuries. According...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Town of Summerville creating Urban Forestry Plan

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville is known for its beautiful flowers and trees, but as development continues, leaders in Flowertown are working to keep that natural charm. City officials are creating an Urban Forestry Master Plan and are seeking public input. Residents can provide their feedback through a survey...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

