abcnews4.com
Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, former Mt. Pleasant council member, to be laid to rest Friday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the Town of Mount Pleasant's first African American council member, will be laid to rest on Friday at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. The service will begin at 11 a.m. On Thursday, friends and family are invited to attend a visitation at...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Food Bank among recipients of Palmetto Moon's 10K donation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Palmetto Moon Wednesday announced the non-profit recipients of its "Together, Let's Do Good" giving campaign. The Charleston-based lifestyle retailer donated $1,000 each to 10 non-profit organizations in the Southeast. According to a press release from Palmetto Moon, three non-profits in South Carolina were awarded: Lowcountry...
abcnews4.com
Walterboro residents to shut down halfway house at council meeting, despite no set plans
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — The fight against a halfway house continues in Walterboro as residents will take their concerns to the Colleton County Council for the first time tonight. Several Walterboro residents are worried the proposed halfway house located on Barracada Road, can bring dozens of sex offenders to...
abcnews4.com
2022 saw large increase in labor trafficking in South Carolina, report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County ranked as the No. 2 county in South Carolina for total human-trafficking cases in 2022, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Monday during a press conference at the State House. The other four counties included Greenville (1), Richland (3), Horry (4) and Spartanburg...
abcnews4.com
Elementary school in Summerville placed on hold Tuesday morning for investigation
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Sand Hill Elementary School was placed on a hold Tuesday morning after a student reported to school administrators that they thought they heard another student say they "had something," a spokesperson for Dorchester School District Two confirmed to ABC News 4. That exact "something" was...
abcnews4.com
13k people signed up to participate in 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The annual Cooper River Bridge Run is officially two months and 22 days away, and thousands of people have already signed up to run the 10K race. We checked with race director Irv Batten on Monday, who said 13,000 people are registered to "Get...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County School District to resume search for superintendent on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District will resume their search for a new superintendent on Monday, more than one year after superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigned. The matter is scheduled to be discussed at the district’s Committee of the Whole meeting at 5:15 p.m. That’s all...
abcnews4.com
25 CHS flights delayed following nationwide FAA computer outage
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roughly 25 flights are delayed at Charleston International Airport Wednesday morning due to the Federal Aviation Administration's computer outage. The computer outage caused all domestic flights to be grounded until 9 a.m. Just after 9 a.m., Charleston International Airport officials released the following statement:
abcnews4.com
Juveniles, 13, charged with breaking into cars in Citadel Mall movie theater parking lot
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two juveniles are facing charges after a group was seen breaking into vehicles in West Ashley Monday evening, according to the Charleston Police Department. At approximately 8:10 p.m., a witness called dispatch to report that a group of five or so juveniles was unlawfully entering...
iheart.com
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
abcnews4.com
Developer proposing third design for apartment complex at 295 Calhoun
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1/11/23) -- The proposal has been "deferred," according to the Board of Architectural Review's meeting agenda. ORIGINAL STORY: The Board of Architectural Review will hear a new design for a proposed apartment complex on 295 Calhoun Street amid objection from the Preservation Society of Charleston (PSC).
abcnews4.com
DD2 works to combat overcrowding in at least 6 schools
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Too many students. That's the status for six Dorchester District 2 schools. The district said it's working hard to manage its enrollment. DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district is working to make sure if a school is at or over-capacity, the quality of education is still strong.
live5news.com
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
abcnews4.com
FlexCold establishing cold storage operations in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A leading cold storage warehousing and logistics company has announced plans to establish operations in Dorchester County. The company FlexCold will invest $49.9 million in the new operations which will create 59 jobs. Headquartered in Charleston, FlexCold provides customers with personalized cold storage expertise....
abcnews4.com
Crash on I-26 WB near University Boulevard causing heavy delays
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:35 p.m.): All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: Two westbound lanes are blocked on I-26 near University Boulevard for a crash Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., traffic was backed up more than seven miles. There's no word on any potential injuries. According...
abcnews4.com
FAA issues cause delays, canceled trips for travelers at Charleston International Airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issue with an air mission system Wednesday morning caused several delays and cancellations at Charleston International Airport (CHS). As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 57 flights were delayed, and 18 were canceled at Charleston International. Kanan Van Williams was...
abcnews4.com
Controlled burn at Georgetown County park to temporarily close bikeway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — State officials are closing sections of the Waccamaw Neck bikeway as part of a planned and controlled burning at Huntington Beach Park this week. The bikeway, which runs through Pawleys Island north to the Horry County Line, has a section that traverses the park’s...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston’s switch hitting, always smiling, 77-year-old slugger
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — The only thing more silky smooth than Willie Brown’s swing is the smile he cracks while taking his cracks several times a week at the Hanahan Athletic Fields. “I can run the bases. I can throw. I can hit, both sides. I can hit...
abcnews4.com
Dog lost on vacation in Myrtle Beach to be reunited with owner 3 years later
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Roscoe, a 5-year-old Pitbull mix, was brought to All 4 Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island after someone found him near Highway 17 with an injured leg. Peyton Kennedy, with the rescue, said that they don’t typically take in strays, but she felt like...
abcnews4.com
Town of Summerville creating Urban Forestry Plan
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville is known for its beautiful flowers and trees, but as development continues, leaders in Flowertown are working to keep that natural charm. City officials are creating an Urban Forestry Master Plan and are seeking public input. Residents can provide their feedback through a survey...
