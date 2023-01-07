ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Austin Brown, Brown’s Advanced Care. Brady Cook, Superintendent, Michigan Center Schools. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Steve Shotwell, Chairman, Jackson County Commission; Terry Mierzwa, Jackson...
JACKSON, MI
Events of Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Sit and Stay Fit. Join Julie Weisbrod, Active Aging Program Coordinator, for Sit and Stay Fit during Community Coffee Time at the Summit Branch, Jackson District Library on Tuesday, January 10 from 3-4 PM. Participate in seated exercises to improve balance, strength, and flexibility. This program is designed for adults 50+ of all fitness levels.
JACKSON, MI
Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video

Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
OWOSSO, MI
Events of Monday, January 9, 2023

Community Assistance Informational Series. 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. January is National Poverty Awareness Month. Are you in need of resources and don’t know where to start? Join us at the Carnegie Library and meet with representatives from several community organizations dedicated to helping out the Jackson County community Each week will have a different organization that works with different needs, and informational handouts will be available for patrons to take with them. Sessions will take place in the McIntyre Room, Carnegie Branch, Jackson District Library. January 9: Area Agency on Aging.
JACKSON, MI
Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna

A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
CORUNNA, MI
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
No inspections at Knob Hill Apartments in past 5 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Weeks after a fire started on the first floor of one of the buildings at Knob Hill Apartments, just days before Christmas, people who lived there are remembering the tragedy after learning their home had not been inspected since 2017. Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said...
LANSING, MI
Calhoun County December Divorces

Only one divorce was reported in the Calhoun County Circuit Court by Sheila Garretson, Circuit Clerk. Jennifer Lynn Mendel McCracken, Petitioner vs. Benjamin McCracken, Respondent, divorce decree dated December 21, 2022.
$55K Lansing Home Has Emergency Toilet and Cat Pics in a Closet

This Lansing, MI home for sale definitely has some "unique" bathrooms. When shopping for a house, sometimes home buyers run into some weird things. Thanks to websites like Zillow and Redfin, everyone has a chance to see the weird side of these homes. This Lansing home definitely makes it on the list of weird things to see while house hunting.
LANSING, MI

