Read full article on original website
Related
jtv.tv
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Austin Brown, Brown’s Advanced Care. Brady Cook, Superintendent, Michigan Center Schools. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Steve Shotwell, Chairman, Jackson County Commission; Terry Mierzwa, Jackson...
Fire at Big Wolf Lake destroys Jackson County summer cottage
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A summer cottage east of Jackson was destroyed in a Sunday fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 12:56 p.m., Jan. 8 in the 15000 block of Wolf Lake Forest Drive on Big Wolf Lake in Leoni Township, said the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
jtv.tv
Events of Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Sit and Stay Fit. Join Julie Weisbrod, Active Aging Program Coordinator, for Sit and Stay Fit during Community Coffee Time at the Summit Branch, Jackson District Library on Tuesday, January 10 from 3-4 PM. Participate in seated exercises to improve balance, strength, and flexibility. This program is designed for adults 50+ of all fitness levels.
Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video
Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
‘This program saved my life.’ Jackson treatment court recognizes recent graduates
JACKSON, MI -- A year of recovery and rehabilitation paid off for seven people Friday when they became 2023′s first graduates of the Jackson County Adult Treatment Court. The four-phase program that takes a minimum of one year aims to help its participants stop abusing drugs and alcohol, said coordinator Jacob Stressman. There are currently 61 active participants.
jtv.tv
Events of Monday, January 9, 2023
Community Assistance Informational Series. 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. January is National Poverty Awareness Month. Are you in need of resources and don’t know where to start? Join us at the Carnegie Library and meet with representatives from several community organizations dedicated to helping out the Jackson County community Each week will have a different organization that works with different needs, and informational handouts will be available for patrons to take with them. Sessions will take place in the McIntyre Room, Carnegie Branch, Jackson District Library. January 9: Area Agency on Aging.
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna
A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Police identify woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a 35-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle crash Friday. Thera Wilson, 35, of Waterloo Township, was killed in the single-vehicle crash at about 1:15 p.m. Jan. 6 at the intersection of Seymour and Willis roads in Waterloo Township in northeastern Jackson County.
35-year-old woman killed in Jackson County crash
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the department were sent out to the crash in Waterloo Township around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6.
WILX-TV
No inspections at Knob Hill Apartments in past 5 years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Weeks after a fire started on the first floor of one of the buildings at Knob Hill Apartments, just days before Christmas, people who lived there are remembering the tragedy after learning their home had not been inspected since 2017. Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said...
New Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman was convicted of drunk driving in 2018
The county recently appointed Chapman as the new sheriff because the previous one got elected to the Michigan legislature.
Pets of the week: Hamish is super friendly despite abuse. Sweat Pea is a little timid
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Hamish is likely an American Staffordshire mix dog with mostly black with white markings. He is medium sized and a super friendly guy. Hamish was seized due to cruelty but you would...
ridgeviewnews.com
Calhoun County December Divorces
Only one divorce was reported in the Calhoun County Circuit Court by Sheila Garretson, Circuit Clerk. Jennifer Lynn Mendel McCracken, Petitioner vs. Benjamin McCracken, Respondent, divorce decree dated December 21, 2022.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
$55K Lansing Home Has Emergency Toilet and Cat Pics in a Closet
This Lansing, MI home for sale definitely has some "unique" bathrooms. When shopping for a house, sometimes home buyers run into some weird things. Thanks to websites like Zillow and Redfin, everyone has a chance to see the weird side of these homes. This Lansing home definitely makes it on the list of weird things to see while house hunting.
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
Comments / 0